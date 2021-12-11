India vs South Africa 2021-22: India Predicted ODI Squad; focus on Gaikwad, Venkatesh

The selectors have replaced Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma as the captain of the ODI side, after the latter was appointed full-time T20I skipper of India post the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

There have been reports that Kohli did not want to give away ODI captaincy and the selectors had to take a tough call of removing him. Some other reports suggested that Rohit wanted to have ODI captaincy as a bundled package along with his leadership role in T20Is.

Be that as it may, the selectors will now sit down soon to find the ODI squad for the series against South Africa.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been brilliant so far in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Maharashtra slamming a hundred in the first three matches and he is almost certain to book a ticket to the South Africa.

The absence of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Rahul Chahar to injuries will limit India’s spin options unless some of them regain fitness time for selection. They are currently at the NCA and recuperating from their respective injuries.

In that context, veteran offie R Ashwin could make a comeback to the the ODI side too after earning his place back in the T20I side during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. It could complete the full turnaround in Ashwin’s career after getting completely omitted from the white ball scheme of things in 2017.

So, here we are trying to find out the predicted India squad for the ODI series. Match with your thoughts.

India ODI squad for South Africa series (Predicted): Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Ishan Kishan.