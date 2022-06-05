India vs South Africa 2022: Arun Jaitley Stadium T20 stats and record

With senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli among others resting, Team India will be led by KL Rahul with Rishabh Pant playing his deputy. Proteas, meanwhile, features a full-strength side that will be led by Temba Bavuma.

Indian team welcomes the return of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had a brilliant IPL as captain of title-winning Gujarat Titans. The Men in Blue squad also features IPL 2022 performers like Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Dinesh Karthik among others.

India vs South Africa T20Is Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Venue, Time, Ticket & Live Streaming details

South African squad features many IPL stars including the likes of David Miller, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. The Proteas will be playing their first T20 since the World Cup last year and come in with a record of 4 wins in 5.

India, on the other hand, are on the verge of breaking the record for most consecutive T20 wins, having gone level with Afghanistan with 12 wins in 12 since last November.

India and South Africa have so far met in 15 T20 matches with the Men in Blue enjoying a 9-6 lead in the head-to-head battle in the shortest format.

India have won 1 match at home, while they have won 5 in South Africa and 3 in neutral venues. South Africa have won 2 at home, 3 away and 1 in neutral venue.

Now, the two sides will face each other for the first time at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, but are no strangers to the venue, having played different opponents earlier. The stadium is set to host the first ever T20I since November 2019.

Here is a look at the T20 stats and record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of India vs South Africa 1st T20I:

Total T20I Matches Played: 6

Won Batting 1st: 3

Won Batting 2nd: 3

Highest Total: 202/3 by India vs New Zealand in 2017

Lowest Total: 120 All Out by Sri Lanka vs South Africa in 2016

Highest Successful Chase: 159/3 by England vs New Zealand in 2016

Lowest Total Defended: 142/7 by England vs Afghanistan in 2016

Highest Individual Score: 80 off 55 by Rohit Sharma & 80 off 52 by Shikhar Dhawan (India) vs New Zealand in 2017

Most Runs: Jason Roy (England) - 125 runs in 3 innings

Best Bowling Innings: Chris Jordan (England) - 4/28 vs Sri Lanka in 2016

Most Wickets: Chris Jordan (England) - 6 wickets in 3 innings

India and South Africa Record in Arun Jaitley Stadium

India: Played - 2; Won - 1 (Beat New Zealand in 2017) and Lost - 1 (Suffered loss to Bangladesh in 2019)

South Africa: Played - 1; Won - 1 (Beat Sri Lanka in 2016)

Most Runs: Shikhar Dhawan (India) - 121 runs in 2 innings | Hashim Amla (South Africa) - 56 runs in 1 inning

Highest Individual Score: 80 off 55 by Rohit Sharma & 80 off 52 by Shikhar Dhawan (India) | Hashim Amla (South Africa) - 56 off 52

Most Wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal (India) - 3 wickets in 2 innings | Aaron Phangiso, Kyle Abbott and Farhaan Behardien (South Africa) - 2 wickets in 1 inning