India vs South Africa: 2nd T20I: Probable XI of India for the Mohali match

1. Rohit Sharma

The opener would like to wake up from the lull that he was during the tour to West Indies. Now that Rohit is certain to open in the Test series against South Africa, he would like to prepare with a couple of good knocks against them in the T20Is.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan went through a time away from international cricket after he sustained an injury in the second match of the ICC World Cup 2019 against Australia. His return to top-flight cricket through T20Is and ODIs against the West Indies was nothing to write home about as he failed to kick on. He would like to change the storyline against SA.

3. Virat Kohli

Kohli had a good tour to Windies with him striking back-to-back hundreds in ODIs though missed out on a big score in Tests. The India captain would like to warm up for the Tests with good outings in the T20Is and what about adding the missing T20I hundred to his CV.

4. KL Rahul

Few batsmen would like to be in the shoes of Rahul right now. The opener is now no certainty in any formats primarily because of his inconsistent run. But the team management might just give him another chance to stack up some confidence.

5. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas has been in good nick for both India and India A in recent times. Even skipper Kohli was left an impressed man after Shreyas made successive fifties against West Indies in the ODIs. He should be getting a place in the XI.

6. Rishabh Pant

Pant too has not shown any consistency in white ball formats and against West Indies he went through a lean run. Coach Ravi Shastri and Kohli had also asked to him to buckle up and play as per situation rather than trying to hit out of trouble every time.

7. Hardik Pandya

This will be his first international assignment after the ICC World Cup 2019 in England. Since he is not a part of the Test squad, Pandya would like to leave an impression in the T20Is, weather permitting.

8. Ravindra Jadeja

He has a made good comeback to limited over versions on the back of improved batting and his continuously good bowling and fielding. Jadeja would like to cement his place further in ODIs and T20Is.

9. Krunal Pandya

The all-rounder had a good T20I series against the West Indies where he was adjudged man of the series. Krunal will be eager to build on that success against South Africa at home.

10. Khaleel Ahmed

The left-arm pacer did not do anything flashy but was not a disappointment too against the West Indies in the T20Is after returning to the side after a gap of five months. And he would want to further improve the performance against South Africa.

11. Navdeep Saini

The youngman has lot of pace inside his wiry frame and often able to cross the 150 mph mark. He was pretty impressive against the West Indies in the T20Is during his India debut. Saini will be looking to continue in the same vain.