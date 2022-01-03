India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1 Highlights: Bowlers dominate opening day as Elgar, Petersen steady ship

India v South Africa, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli misses Wanderers Test due to back spasm; KL Rahul leads, India bat

At stumps on day 1 the hosts scorecard read 35/1 with South Africa skipper Dean Elgar (11) and Keegan Petersen (14) at the crease. The first day of the Test belonged to the bowlers as 11 wickets fell at the Wanderers Stadium, with Mohammed Shami picking up the only wicket for the visitors.

1

51800

After the hosts bowled out the visitors for 202, with Marco Jansen leading the bowling attack with a four wicket haul, South Africa got off to a shaky start with Shami removing opener Aiden Markram early. After Markram fell in the fourth over of the hosts' innings, skipper Elgar and Petersen steadied the ship as South Africa lost no more wickets on the opening day. Shami trapped Markram (7) to hand India the only breakthrough of the day as the hosts ended the day with nine wickets in hand.

Earlier, the second Test was in for a shock as KL Rahul walked in for the toss instead of Test skipper Virat Kohli. Rahul revealed that the Indian skipper did not take to the field due to a upper back spasm. For the visitors, stand-in skipper Rahul top-scored with a half-century off 133 deliveries.

The opening pair of Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put up a opening partnership off 36 from 86 deliveries, before Jansen handed SA the first breakthrough. Agarwal fell for 26. The Indian batsmen struggled to build partnerships on a day where the South Africa bowlers ran riot. Ashwin held up the lower-order with a solid 46 off 50.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane once again failed to get going with the bat. The duo fell cheaply as Duanne Olivier removed Pujara for just 3 and then went on to remove Rahane for a golden duck. For SA, Jansen led the attack with a four wicket haul as Kagiso Rabad and Olivier picked up three wickets each.