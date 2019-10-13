India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4: Dominant hosts hammer tourists by an innings and 137 runs - As it happened

Pune, Oct 13: A dominant Indian side thrashed listless South Africa by an innings and 137 runs to win on the fourth day of the second Test here in Pune on Sunday (October 13). With this win, Virat Kohli and his band clinched the series 2-0 and also became the first team to grab 200 points in the ICC Test Championships.

Riding on skipper Virat Kohli's record double century and Mayank Agarwal's second consecutive century, India posted a mammoth 601/5 and restricted the Proteas to 275 in the first innings and enforced the follow-on on Day 4.

Indian bowlers continued their intensity on the fourth day as well and folded the South African side to a paltry 189 in their second innings to win the match by a huge margin.

This win is India's 11th consecutive Test series win at home and this is the longest winning streak from any team in the history of Test cricket. The winning streak for India began in 2013. This is Kohli's 30th win as captain of the Indian side.

Here's how the match on Day 4 panned out: