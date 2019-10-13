India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4: Dominant hosts hammer tourists by an innings and 137 runs - As it happened

Pune, Oct 13: A dominant Indian side thrashed listless South Africa by an innings and 137 runs to win on the fourth day of the second Test here in Pune on Sunday (October 13). With this win, Virat Kohli and his band clinched the series 2-0 and also became the first team to grab 200 points in the ICC Test Championships.
Riding on skipper Virat Kohli's record double century and Mayank Agarwal's second consecutive century, India posted a mammoth 601/5 and restricted the Proteas to 275 in the first innings and enforced the follow-on on Day 4.
Indian bowlers continued their intensity on the fourth day as well and folded the South African side to a paltry 189 in their second innings to win the match by a huge margin.
This win is India's 11th consecutive Test series win at home and this is the longest winning streak from any team in the history of Test cricket. The winning streak for India began in 2013. This is Kohli's 30th win as captain of the Indian side.
Here's how the match on Day 4 panned out:
Wriddhiman Saha: Actually prep-wise, Umesh, Ishant and Shami bowl at me, and we practice that way, they give me some really good practice with the moving ball. Our trainers help us out with stretches, ice-baths, and we are trained for the match-day really well, so credit to them for my fitness as well as my wicketkeeping performance.
Umesh Yadav: I think I should treat him for those wickets down leg-side and that first catch, and I think they are Saha's wickets. I thought they were going for boundaries, that's always the thought when it's down leg-side, but I was thanking God and Saha that I got those wickets. There is a healthy competition in the side, and I knew that if I get a chance, I had to grab it. I had taken 10 wickets in the last home match in Hyderabad (2018 vs. West Indies), and I was confident about bowling in India. I had a good mindset and I was happy that I executed my skills on the ground.
Most wins in first 50 Tests as captain 37 Steve Waugh 35 Ricky Ponting 30 Virat Kohli* 27 Viv Richards
Wicket! Jadeja traps Anrich Nortje in front for a duck. The batsman goes upstairs but in vain. SA 189/10. India hammer SA by 137 runs and an innings. 11th successive Test Series Win for India at Home.
Most consecutive Test series wins at home:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 13, 2019
11* India (2012-13 to till date)
10 Australia (1994-95 to 2000-01)
10 Australia (2004 to 2008-09)
8 West Indies (1975-76 to 1985-86)#INDvSA
Wicket! Kagiso Rabada (4) nicks Umesh and Rohit Sharma takes a well-judged catch at second slip. Two wickets for Umesh in this over. SA - 189/9 in 67 overs.
Four! Kagiso Rabada gets off the mark with a boundary off Umesh Yadav.
Wicket! Vernon Philander (37) nicks the delivery going away from him towards leg-stumps and Wriddhiman Saha does the rest. It wasn't a wicket-taking delivery but Umesh manages to break the partnership with an ordinary effort. It was a case of sheer luck for the pacer. SA - 185/8
53-Run partnership between Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander for the 8th wicket. They have faced another 113 deliveries.
SA have found reliable top order batsmen for the third Test in Philander and Maharaj— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 13, 2019
Four! Kohli concedes a boundary to Philander in his first over.
The South Africa pair of Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj have so far faced...— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 13, 2019
357 balls (59.3 overs) in 227 mins (3 hours, 47 mins) in their two partnerships in this Test match!
1st inns: 259 balls, 166 mins
2nd inns: 98 balls, 61 mins#IndvSA #IndvsSA
Play resumes in the final session of the day's play. Maharaj and Philander will resume batting and Virat Kohli will be bowling.
Tea break! South Africa 172/7 in 61 overs. 98 runs have been scored and 3 wickets fell in this session. But Maharaj and Philander once again putting up a resistance.
Jadeja bowls the final over before tea break.
Rohit Sharma has been brought into the attack. Kohli seems to be looking to change the bowling end of his regular spinners.
The partnership between Maharaj and Philander is worth 30 now.
South Africa's Batting this series by Batting Order— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 13, 2019
#1 to #6 : Avg - 21.7, % Runs - 52%, % Balls Faced - 49.6%
#7 to #11 : Avg - 37.5, % Runs - 48%, % Balls Faced - 50.4%#INDvSA
150 comes up for South Africa with a boundary from Maharaj off Ashwin.
Dropped! Cheteshwar Pujara attempts a catch at gully but couldn't hold on to it and deflects towards Rahane at slip. Even Rahane couldn't catch it as it came with a speed. Maharaj survives.
South Africa 147/7 (275), trail India by 179 runs. Philander - 18* & Maharaj - 3* are batting well.
Harsha Bhogle isn't happy with SA
Over the years, I have had enormous admiration for South Africa as a cricketing nation. And as India's toughest opponent, whether home or way. These performances will take some time to come to terms with.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 13, 2019
SIX, SIX!! Back-to-back maximums from Philander off Jadeja. He's looking to attack the Indian spinners early on. Maharaj and Philander forged a partnership of 109 runs in the first innings. How long are they going to bat today???
Wicket! Mohammad Shami surprises Muthusamy (9) with a short-pitched bouncer and Rohit Sharma takes a simple catch at the second slip. SA - 129/7
Wicket! Temba Bavuma (38) goes for a drive against Jadeja, gets a thick edge and Ajinkya Rahane takes a brilliant reflex catch at slip cordon diving towards his left. Superb catch. SA - 125/6.
India's bowlers have been very well supported behind the stumps. Two beauties from Saha and now a wonderful slip catch from Rahane.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 13, 2019
After 43 overs, South Africa reach 125/5. They are still 201 runs behind. Bavuma - 38* and Muthusamy - 9* have forged a partnership of 46 runs.
Kohli brings Shami into the attack to break the partnership between Bavuma and Muthusamy. SA - 114/5.
100 comes up for South Africa with a boundary off Jadeja. SA - 100/5 in 37 overs.
Rohit - who is fielding at silly point - gets hit in his leg. The physio runs in to apply 'magic spray'.
Four! Bavuma goes down the ground and hits Jadeja over mid-off region for one-bounce four SA - 85/5 in 31 overs.
Wicket! Ravindra Jadeja strikes in his first over after lunch as he clean bowls Quinton de Kock for 5. The batsman was looking to attack the spinner, missed the ball completely and it crashed into the stumps. SA - 79/5 in 28.2 overs.
Play resumes after lunch break! Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma are in the middle to bat. Ashwin to start bowling.
Lunch! SA reach 74/4 in 27 overs. Quinton de Kock & Temba Bavuma will resume innings after the break for the Proteas. Indian bowlers dominated this session.
Wicket! Dean Elgar plays a uncontrolled shot off Ashwin but Umesh Yadav takes a juggling catch to end his knock for 48. SA - 71//4
Wicket! Wriddhiman Saha juggles but holds on to the catch and Faf du Plessis has to depart for 5 after facing 54 deliveries. Ashwin breaks the partnership with a faint edge. SA - 70/3 in 23.3 overs.
Faf du Plessis v R Ashwin - Head to Head in this series— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 13, 2019
Innings - 4
Runs - 41
Dismissals - 3
Avg - 13.7
False Shot Percentage - 16%#INDvSA
Ravindra Jadeja has been brought into the attack and Elgar welcomes him with a boundary.
Lucky! India go upstairs to review the tight LBW appeal against Faf du Plessis. The ball's impact was umpire's call and du Plessis survives. The on-field call stays and India don't lose a review.
Fifty up for South Africa and the partnership between Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis is 38. SA - 59/2 in 16 overs.
R Ashwin has been introduced by Kohli in the 12th over.
Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries from Elgar against Shami. He's looking in fine touch today.
Mohd Shami has been introduced in the 11th over.
Why teams should have a pure wicketkeeper in red-ball cricket.
Sensational catch by Saha to dismiss de Bruyne. That dismissal perextly illustrates why white ball cricket can sometimes have batsmen who can keep, but in test match cricket the best pure keeper has to be picked!— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 13, 2019
Captain Faf du Plessis promotes himself up in the batting order. He walks into the middle to bat at No. 3. Good decision from the skipper.
WICKET! Wriddhiman Saha dives towards his left and takes a single-handed catch to get rid of Theunis de Bruyn for 8. Umesh gets his first wicket of this innings. SA - 21/2 in 5.4 overs.
Absolutely brilliant new ball bowling from India this morning. And @Wriddhipops, you are a rock star.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 13, 2019
A couple of boundaries for Elgar in that over bowled by Ishant. South Africa 21/1 after 5 overs. They have scored quickly after losing Markram unluckily.
Dropped! Theunis de Bruyn gets a breather as Kohli puts him down at third slip off Umesh's ball. The ball races towards the boundary and the batsman got off the mark with that shot.
Last 11 opening partnerships for the Proteas have been nothing short of disappointment: 4, 6, 24, 0, 36, 15, 10, 14, 4, 2, 0 (today).
Kohli has enforced the follow-on for the 14th time.
Virat Kohli has now had the opportunity to enforce the follow-on on 14 occasions.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 13, 2019
- he has now enforced it on 7 occasions (Previous results: won 4, drawn 2 - both drawn because of rain)
- he did not enforce on 7 occasions (but won all 7)#IndvSA #IndvsSA
WICKET! Ishant Sharma strikes on the second ball of the day as he traps Aiden Markram for a duck. Big appeal and the umpire raises his finger. SA 0/1, trail by 326 runs. The ball-tracking confirmed the ball was missing wickets. Had the batsman taken the DRS, Markram would have survived.
#TeamIndia enforce the follow-on and its wicket in the 1st over courtesy @ImIshant #INDvSA @Paytm pic.twitter.com/YvqcVL0TPL— BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2019
Indian captain Virat Kohli has enforced the follow-on. Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram are in the middle to open innings for the second time for the Proteas. Ishant starts the proceedings for India with the ball.
India have taken the more positive approach this morning by enforcing the follow-on. The bowlers are rested and the quicks haven't bowled all that much.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 13, 2019
