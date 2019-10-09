India Vs South Africa 2nd Test in Pune: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Team News: India

Team India would be aiming to win the second Test match and clinch the series in Pune itself and pick up those 40 ICC Test Championship points.

Rohit Sharma began his stint as an opener in Test cricket on a thumping note as the Mumbaikar slammed tons in both the innings of the opening Test. Rohit - who established himself as one of the best openers in the white-ball cricket - would be eager to replicate the same in the red-ball format.

Rohit's opening partner Mayank Agarwal slammed his maiden ton in Vizag and went on converting it into a double century. The Karnataka batsman would be aiming to continue his good form and give India another steady start. However, the pitch and conditions in Pune are going to be challenging due to the rain forecast.

Cheteshwar Pujara - team's second-most dependable batsman after Kohli - too would be hungry for runs after missing out on a ton in the second innings of the opening Test. The Rajkot batsman would be in the familiar territory of playing at subcontinent and would be looking to do what he's known for i.e. digging deeper and score runs.

Kohli too would be aiming to do some scoring with the bat as he lost some crucial Test rating points after the first Test. Ajinkya Rahane - who became a daddy on the final day of Vizag Test - would be looking to score some runs in Pune. Hanuma Vihari would also be aiming to score some runs in the middle order.

Veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha will be performing the duty from behind the stumps in Pune Test as well. Saha made his comeback after a gap of one year and eight months and showed why the skipper brought him in the side in the first place. The Bengal stumper was alert behind the stumps against turning deliveries and helped the captain with his feedback on the Decision Review System (DRS).

The bowling department still looks balanced despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah - who was the star with the red ball for India against the Windies. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja will once again lead the spin department. While Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma would be leading the pace battery. However, it remains to be seen if they go with an extra spinner in Kuldeep Yadav or not.

Team News: South Africa

South Africa must have taken a lot of positives from Vizag, despite ending up on the losing side. Their batsmen scored runs in Vizag, in the first innings, while the tailenders showed great character in the second innings. Overall their batting was good but captain Faf du Plessis would be hoping for an even better performance from them.

Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock and even skipper du Plessis, up to an extent, batted well against the Indians in the opening game and the senior-pros would be looking to repeat a similar show.

However, it was their bowling that didn't perform as per the expectations. They went in with three spinners in Vizag but the move didn't pay off. Either Dane Piedt or Senuran Muthusamy is likely to be replaced by a pacer in Pune.

In Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj they possess a formidable bowling attack but the youngsters would have to chip in with a better show. Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi have significant experience of the conditions in the sub-continent through India A tours and they'll have to rise to the occasion.

Squads:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wk), Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.

Probable XIs

South Africa Probable XI: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi.

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami.

MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Mykhel-Dream11 Predictions Here are the Dream 11 Fantasy Tips and Team for 2nd Test between India and South Africa:

Batsmen: Dean Elgar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

All-rounder: R Ashwin, R Jadeja

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mohammad Shami, Keshav Maharaj.

MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy Team: Dean Elgar, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Quinton de Kock (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammad Shami.

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice Captain: R Ashwin