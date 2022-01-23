India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul opts to bowl first in Cape Town, four changes to playing 11

After losing the Test series 1-2 and already surrendering a 0-2 lead in the ODI series, India will look to play for pride and end the tour on a high.

The visitors have a lot to ponder after suffering back-to-back defeats against the Proteas in the first and Second ODI at Paarl.

South Africa outclassed Indians in all three departments of the first two ODIs. So, the visitors will now look to bounce back and have made four changes to their playing 11 from the first two ODIs.

Venkatesh Iyer, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur make way for Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Deepak Chahar and Prasidh Krishna in the playing 11 as far as Team India is concerned.

South Africa, meanwhile, have opted for just the one change with all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius coming in for Tabraiz Shamsi.

After opting to bowl first at the toss, Rahul said: "Looks like a nice wicket, bit sticky I think. We'll try to get some early wickets. We value each game, we want to put up a performance.

"The boys are motivated themselves. The energy has been great. One more opportunity for us. We have forgotten what has happened in the first two games. We have some plans. There are few things we need to fix. Suryakumar Yadav, Jayany Yadav, Prasaidh Krishna and one more guy comes in."

Meanwhile, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said: "Just one change for us. Dwaine (Pretorius) comes in for Shamsi. We don't want to drop our intensity, we want to keep pushing our standard higher and higher.

"We always want to play our best team. It (different venue) will present a different challenge, we have to be clinical upfront. Anything above 300 is competitive."

India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Playing 11s

India XI: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala