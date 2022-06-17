India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Toss, Playing 11, Pitch Report, Pre-match Comments

Currently, SA are leading the series 2-1 but India had won the last match at Visakhapatnam to stage a comeback. Hence, there will be that extra needle to the competition.

Here we are giving the details of the 4th India vs South Africa T20I such as toss, playing 11, pitch report and pre-match comments.

Toss: SA won and elected to field

Playing 11

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje.

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk / captain), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Captains’ Comments

Temba Bavuma, SA Captain: “We are going to have a bowl. To be honest, we are not sure how the wicket is going to play, not much stats behind it. But we are chasing well and backing our strength. We have heard it is quite a good wicket and the scores were high in the domestic games. Par score is about 180 and we are hoping the wicket gets better. We have couple of forced changes; Rabada and Parnell miss out due to injuries. Reeza Hendricks also misses out, Quinton de Kock has recovered and is back, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi coming in.”

Rishabh Pant, India captain: “We were looking to bowl first. The only thing we are focusing on is our process and are not thinking this is a must-win game. We are trying to increase our run rate in the middle overs and that's what we are trying to achieve as a team. We are playing with the same team.”

Pitch report

Deep Dasgupta to Star Sports: “This is a biggish ground. This stadium is close to the highway and at times we get the feeling that the people who constructed the highway also constructed this pitch because it has traditionally been a high scoring venue. Tonight when you look at the pitch there is a lot of grass and this grass has a thick root structure which indicates there might be spongy bounce tonight. Also there are quite a few cracks running along the pitch and around those cracks the grass is more prominent. I have a feeling it might help the seamers with the new ball. Even though there is this layer of grass I think it will be a high-scoring game again. There isn't much dew and this has generally been a chasing venue.”