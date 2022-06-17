India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Bangalore Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length

1. Chinnaswamy Stadium details

Capacity: 40000

Established: 1969

Host Association: Karnataka

Boundary dimensions: Sideways: 54M, Front/Back: 60M. (54x60).

Average T20 score: 153

Address: Cubbon Road, Bangalore - 560001.

2. Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch report

The Chinnaswamy Stadium often offers good assistance to the batters in T20Is. The pitch stays true and the boundaries are short here and the outfield too is quick, and all that combined to reduce the margin error for bowlers to bare minimum.

3. Bangalore weather

Bangalore has been experiencing mild weather and rains of varying intensity. Sunday (June 19), the match day is no exception. The night temperature is predicted to be at a clement 20 degrees and there is 34 per cent chance of thundershowers with the longest spell predicted to last for an hour continuously. But more than that there is 56 per cent chances of rain in the day time and hence we can expect some delays and even reduced number of overs in the 5th T20I.

4. Chinnaswamy Stadium T20I records

Highest total: 202/6 by India vs England

Lowest total: 122/9 by Sri Lanka vs West Indies

Highest partnership: 106 — Mohammad Hafeez / Shoaib Malik (Pak) vs India.

Highest Partnership for India: 100 — Virat Kohli / MS Dhoni vs Australia.

Most runs: Glenn Maxwell: M: 2, Runs: 139

Most runs for India: Virat Kohli: M: 5: Runs: 116

Highest score: 113 by Glenn Maxwell

Highest score for India: 72 by Virat Kohli

Most 6s: Glenn Maxwell: 11

Most 6s for India: Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina: 7

Highest strike-rate: Yuvraj Singh; 270.

Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: M: 2, Wkts: 6.

Best figures: Yuzvendra Chahal: 6/25.

Best economy rate: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 2.25

Most dismissals (wk): MS Dhoni: 5

Most catches (fielder): Virat Kohli: 5.