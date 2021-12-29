India vs South Africa: Mohammed Shami reminds Daryll Cullinan of Shaun Pollock, James Anderson

Shami's sixth five-wicket haul put India in complete control against South Africa. The right-arm quick also brought up a personal milestone of 200 wickets on a day when the four-pronged attack bowled the Proteas out for 197 in their second innings.

Shami's control with the ball troubled the South Africa top-order and his craft with the kookaburra ball left everyone impressed. From his spell of 16 overs, Shami picked up five wickets and conceded 44 runs.

Not just the Indian cricketing fraternity, even former South Africa cricketer Daryll Cullinan was spellbound with the Indian pace spearhead's superlative effort on day three as the visitors bundled the hosts out in a matter of two sessions.

While speaking with ESPNCricinfo, at the end of the play on day three, Cullinan - who played 70 Tests and 138 ODIs for South Africa - compared Shami with legendary Protea pacer Shaun Pollock and veteran England quick James Anderson.

"Just watch his seam position. It is perfectly up there. Watching him bowl reminded me of Pollock and Anderson that doesn't seem to waste the ball. He was on strike constantly with subtle variations and seam positions. It's not as if the batters are anticipating his line and length," said Cullinan.

"It's just that control which may vary a foot wider and foot fuller. That's what to me makes him so good. He finds that in-between length which is the big key He is constantly asking you questions. There is a thought process behind everything he does," added the former South Africa batter," Cullinan added further.

With his sixth five-wicket haul, Shami became the third-fastest and fifth Indian pacer overall to complete 200 wickets in the longer format of the game. He's now behind Kapil Dev (434), Zaheer Khan (311), Ishant Sharma (311) and Javagal Srinath (236).