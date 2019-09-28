India vs South Africa: Stats preview: Most runs, most wickets, highest score, highest partnership, head to head

1. Head to head

Since the inaugural 1992-93 series, India and South Africa have played 36 Tests against each other with the Proteas holding the edge with 15 wins. India have won 11 of them while 10 matches have ended in draw.

2. Highest individual scores

For India: Virender Sehwag: The dashing opener made 319 at Chennai in 2007-08. While the current skipper Virat Kohli's highest is 153 at Centurion in 2018 and Cheteshwar Pujara too has a 153 against his name that he made in Johannesburg in 2013.

For South Africa: Hashim Amila: The stylish Amla who retired from international cricket after the ICC World Cup 2019 holds the record for SA with an unbeaten 253 in Nagpur in 2010.

3. Most runs

For India: Sachin Tendulkar: The batting maestro made 1741 runs from 25 Tests at 42.46 with 7 hundreds and 5 fifties. Incidentally, Tendulkar is also the highest run-getter from either side. Virat Kohli has 758 runs from 9 matches at 47.37 with 2 hundreds and 3 fifties.

For South Africa: Jacques Kallis: The rock-solid No 3 made an astounding 1734 runs from 18 Tests at 69.36 with 7 hundreds and five fifties. And Kallis and Tendulkar hold the record for most hundreds in the Test series between India and South Africa - 7.

4. Most wickets

For India: Anil Kumble: The leg-spin legend leads the table with 84 wickets from 21 matches with a best of 6 for 53. R Ashwin, who tormented SA in the 2015-16 series, has 38 wickets from 7 Tests with a personal best of 7 for 66.

For South Africa: Dale Steyn, who retired from Test cricket two months ago, is the leading wicket-taker for Proteas with 65 wickets from 14 Tests with a best of 7 for 51.

5. Best bowling

For South Africa: Lance Klusener's 8 for 64 at Kolkata in the 1999-2000 series is the best for SA in Tests against India. And this is also the best figure in an innings from either side so far.

For India: R Ashwin's 7 for 66 at Nagpur in 2015 is the best personal figure.

6. Highest partnership

For India: 311 between Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara at Johannesburg 2013

For South Africa: 340 between Hashim Amla and Jacques Kallis at Nagpur in 2010. This stand is the highest for any wicket between both the sides.