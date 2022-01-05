India vs South Africa: There has to be some sense of responsibility shown: Gavaskar slams Rishabh Pant

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hosts 34 for no loss in pursuit of 240

The duo put up a century stand before Kagiso Rabada removed both Pujara (53) and Rahane (58) in quick succession to put the brakes on India. The onus to build on the lead fell on Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant.

While Vihari remained unbeaten on 40, Pant failed to do any damage as he was back to the dugout for a golden duck. Pant, who scored just 17 in the first innings, did not take any time to settle in and went straight after Rabada, which saw the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman depart for a duck.

Pant, who has played several match-winning knocks for India, has carelessly lost his wicket on several occasions as well. And following Pant's departure on Wednesday, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at the youngster for losing his wicket due to such an irresponsible shot. India had an overall lead of 140 runs with the score reading 167/5 at the time of Pant's dismissal.

As quoted by NDTV Sports, during commentary, former Indian skipper Gavaskar said, "You have got two new batsmen at the crease and then you saw that shot from Rishabh Pant. Forgettable, no excuses for that shot, no excuses. None of that nonsense about that being his natural game.

"There has to be some sense of responsibility shown, because there are others taking the blows. There is guys like Rahane and Pujara who have taken it on their body. So you also fight it out," a livid Gavaskar said, adding that there won't be any kind words for the youngster in the dressing room as well.

Vihari remained unbeaten, as he along with a useful knock from Shardul Thakur, managed to put 266 on board.