India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli to complete 50 Tests as captain in Pune, is he the best ever India skipper?

1. Kohli's record as captain

Kohli has won 29 of his 49 Tests as captain while he lost 10 Tests and draw in another. It is the most impressive among Indian captains of all time as Dhoni comes second. Kohli had broken Dhoni's record in the recent tour of West Indies, a series that India clean swept 2-0.

2. Other captains' Test record

MS Dhoni is the second most successful Indian captain with 27 Test wins from 60 matches. He had lost 18 Tests and drew 15. Sourav Ganguly is third in the list with 21 wins 49 matches with 13 defeats and 15 draws. Mohammed Azharuddin, who was recently elected as Hyderabad Cricket Association president, is fourth in the list with 14 wins 47 Tests while he lost 14 Tests and drew 19. Legendary MAK Pataudi is fifth 9 wins from 40 matches. He lost 19 Tests and drew 12.

3. What captaincy means for Kohli

"Captaincy is just a ‘C' in front of your name honestly. It's the collective effort that matters," Kohli told in the post-match presentation after winning the second Test and series in Sabina Park, West Indies. "It's a by-product of this quality team that we have here. If we didn't have the bowlers that we have, I don't think the results would have been possible," he said.

4. Startling stat

With the massive 203-run that India scored over South Africa in the first Test at Visakhapatnam, Kohli's winning percentage has gone over 50 per cent. Kohli currently has a winning rate of 59.18 in Test cricket and he is the only one captain in Indian cricket history to do so.