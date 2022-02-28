Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: PCA Stadium Mohali Pitch Report, Weather, Test Stats

India vs SL 1st Test: Pitch, Weather Info
Mohali, February 28: After bagging the T20I series 3-0, India will be eager to replicate the dominance in the Test cricket when they face Sri Lanka in the first Test at the PCA Stadium here from March 4.

It will be a return to the whites for India players after their disastrous away series against South Africa and would want to erase those memories with a strong outing at Mohali against the Lankans.

So, here are some essential details like Mohali pitch and weather reports and a few crumbs of stats.

1 Mohali weather

The Test match is scheduled for a March 4 start. As this is summer in North India, hardly any rain is predicted but as the Test match progresses deep, we may see a couple of cloudy days. But as of now, there are no rain threat to the match.

2 Mohali pitch

The Punjab Cricket Association Stadium often offers a greenish pitch, compared to other parts of the country. The quicker bowlers can hope to get some assistance in the form of bounce too here. But the spinners are expected to come to party in the last couple of days as the pitch shows wear and tear.

3 Mohali Test records

India’s record: India have played 13 matches at the PCA Stadium, winning 7 of them and drawing 5. The home side has lost 1 match at this venue.

Highest individual score: 187 by Shikhar Dhawan vs Australia.

Best bowling: Deon Nash 6/27, NZ vs India.

Highest Team score: 630/6 by NZ vs India

Lowest team score: 83 by India vs NZ

Highest score chased in 4th innings: 216/9 by India vs Australia.

Most runs: Sachin Tendulkar: 767 runs from 11 matches. Average: 47.94. 100: 1, 50: 5

Most wickets: Anil Kumble: 36 wickets from 7 Tests.

R Ashwin has taken 16 wickets from 3 matches.

4 India vs Sri Lanka, Head to Head in Tests

India and Sri Lanka have played 44 Tests against Each other. India have won 20 Tests while the Lankans have managed 7 wins and 17 Tests have ended in draw.

Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:13 [IST]
