India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin star as India beat SL by an innings and 222 runs

With this win, Rohit Sharma began his stint as Test captain on a high as his team dismissed the opposition twice in four sessions. Virat Kohli's 100th appearance in the red-ball format also proved a special one as his team emerged victorious in an emphatic fashion.

Team India registered an emphatic win by an innings and 222 runs to go 1-nil up in the two-match series and wrapped up the game in just three days.

Stamping their authority, the hosts outplayed the visitors in all three departments and maintained their dominance at home. Having posted a massive 574 for 8 batting first, the Rohit Sharma-led side bundled Dimuth Karunaratne & Co for 174 in 65 overs in the first innings and enforced the follow-on.

Ravichandran Ashwin leapfrogs Kapil Dev to become second leading wicket-taker for India in Test cricket

Trailing by a huge 400-run lead, the Sri Lankan batters once again subdued in front of a quality spin bowling effort from the hosts in the second essay to be restricted to 178.

1

51927

Ravindra Jadeja was the star for the Indians as the Saurashtra all-rounder slammed a mammoth 175* and returned with nine wickets. The left-arm spinner grabbed a five-for in the first innings and picked up four more in the second. The all-rounder once again established himself as one of the best batters lower down the order and a shrewd bowler. Jadeja bagged the player of the match for his all-round show and his third consecutive award at this venue.

Meanwhile, off-spinner R Ashwin achieved another milestone as he surpassed Kapil Dev to become the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the red-ball format.

Jadeja joins unique list for all-round display as Ashwin moves into top 10 for most wickets in Test

Ashwin and Jadeja showed why they are dubbed as the most dangerous spin twins as they kept hunting in pairs and never gave the visitors any breathing space and shared 15 wickets amongst them.

There were plenty of positives for the Indians from the game apart from Ashwin and Jadeja - who shined with bat and ball. Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant slammed impressive half-centuries and would look to carry the momentum forward in the second Test.

In his debut as Test captain, Rohit Sharma was phenomenal with his bowling changes and fielding placements. The right-handed batsman, however, wasn't that good with the bat as he threw his wicket away having elected to bat first.

For the Sri Lankans, Pathum Nissanka's gritty fifty in the first innings and Niroshan Dickwella's half-century in the second innings were the only positives. The tourists lost 16 wickets on day three and that will be a matter of concern for the visiting captain. The bandwagon will now move to Bengaluru where the two teams will play the pink-ball Test starting March 12.