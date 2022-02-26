Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Toss, Playing XI: Rohit elects to bowl first as India remain unchanged

By

Bengaluru, Feb. 26: After a massive 62-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I, India will look to wrap up the three-match series when they take on the visiting Lankan side in the second T20I in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Dasun Shanaka-led Lanka. While India named an unchanged side for the second match, Shanaka said Lanka will have two changes with Bunura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka coming in as Vandersay and Liyanage are out of the playing XI.

After winning the toss, Rohit said, "We just want to have a score in front of us. As the game progresses, it's gonna get colder and colder, but we're prepared for that. It doesn't depend on wins and losses. We've been on the road for a long, long time and there are injuries. Players' welfare is also very, very important. At the same time, we want to give ample chances to the guys making it to the XI first."

Meanwhile, Shanaka said they would have also bowled first. "We would've bowled first too. The wicket was under the covers for a long time because it was raining in the morning. There are a lot of areas (improvement). The top order needs to fire. Bunura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka in for us. Vandersay and Liyanage are out."

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Line-ups:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 18:48 [IST]
