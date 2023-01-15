India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India choose to Bat after winning the Toss

The hosts already have sealed the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead after wins in Guwahati and Kolkata respectively.

Toss Report:

India won the toss and decided to Bat First.

India captain Rohit Sharma says they still want to perfect a lot of things despite winning the series already. Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka says the weather in Trivandrum feels very similar to Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Lineup:

India have made two changes as Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik are rested. Washington Sundar and Suryakumar Yadav have come into the side.

Sri Lanka also made a couple of changes to their side. Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay came into the side in places of Dhananjaya De Silva and Dunith Wellalage.

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Kasum Rajitha