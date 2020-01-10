Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Bumrah close in on big record, head-to-head stats, history

By
India face Sri Lanka in the series decider

Pune, January 10: India will face Sri Lanka in the series-deciding third T20I here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday (January 10). After the first match at Guwahati was abandoned after incessant rain, India displayed their force in all hues while notching up a smooth 7-wicket win at Indore to take a 1-0 lead.

India are overwhelming favourites at Pune and Jasprit Bumrah is a primed for a record while Lanka take consolation from their previous to this venue. Check out the numbers.

1. Bumrah close to record

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah made a low-key return to international cricket as he went for 32 runs in his four overs at Indore, a rarity for him. But he will be eager to make amends here at Pune with a better turn out and possibly own a personal record too. He has 52 wickets from 44 T20Is and one more wicket will propel him as the highest wicket-taker for India in the shortest format.

2. Other Indians on the list

At present, Bumrah is tied with senior spinner R Ashwin who has 52 wickets from 46 matches but he no longer plays ODIs or T20Is for India. The other bowler with 52 wickets in T20Is is Yuzvendra Chahal and he is the fastest too among the trio reaching the mark in just 36 matches.

3. Consolation factor for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka had played one T20I at this venue in 2016 and had beaten India by five wickets. Batting first, India were bundled out for a meagre 105 and Dasun Shanaka and Kasun Rajitha ripped through the Indian line-up. Both the bowlers are very much part of Sri Lanka this time too and can they do an encore four years down the line?

4. India's record at the venue

India have played two T20Is here and hold a 1-1 record. They had beaten England in the inaugural match played at this venue in 2012 and the MCA stadium then was known as the Subrata Roy Sahara stadium. England under Eoin Morgan posted 157 for 6 and India with went past the target with five wickets to spare as MS Dhoni anchored the chase.

Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 11:23 [IST]
