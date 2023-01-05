India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: SCA Stadium Pitch Report, Stats, Record and Rajkot Weather Forecast

Hardik Pandya-led India defeated Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka by 2 runs in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 3).

However, the visitors bounced back to level the series at 1-1 following 16-run victory over the hosts in a high-scoring 2nd T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday (January 5).

While the hosts will look to seal the series when the action shifts to Rajkot, the visitors will also look to do the same as both teams will look to take some momentum into the three-match ODI series, which starts on January 10.

India and Sri Lanka will clash for the first time at the SCA Stadium. But the hosts have played four T20I matches at the venue, where they have won three and lost. In the most recent outing in Rajkot, India beat South Africa in a T20I last year.

Here is a look at the SCA Stadium Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Rajkot Weather Forecast ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I:

Rajkot SCA Stadium Info, Pitch & Weather Report Seating Capacity: 28,000 Boundary Dimensions: The boundaries of this stadium are not large. The average boundary length ranges between 65-70 metres. Number of matches hosted: 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 4 T20Is SCA Stadium Pitch Report The pitches in SCA Stadium are known to be batting friendly producing some high-scoring matches except for the recent T20I encounter between India and South Africa as the visitors registered a lowest total at the venue in international matches. And going by the record in T20 internationals, there is no clear winner at SCA Stadium in Rajkot as teams batting and chasing have both won 2 times each. Rajkot Weather Forecast The weather forecast for Saturday (January 7) indicates a warm evening followed by a pleasant weather with max temperature of 28o C and a low of 24o C during the playing hours. There is no threat of rain for the whole day and in the lead up to the match as well. So, expect an uninterrupted match. SCA Stadium T20I Stats and Record Matches: 4 India Won: 3 Visiting Team Won: 1 Matches Won Batting 1st: 2 Matches Won Batting 2nd: 2 Highest Team Total: 202/4 by India vs Australia in 2013 Lowest Team Total: 87 All Out by South Africa vs India in 2022 Average 1st Innings Score: 179 Average 2nd Innings Score: 149 Highest Successful Chase: 202/4 by India vs Australia in 2013 Lowest Total Defended: 196/2 by New Zealand vs India in 2017 Highest Individual Score: Colin Munro (New Zealand) - 109* vs India in 2017 Most Runs: Colin Munro (New Zealand) - 109 Most Wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal (India) - 5 Best Bowling Innings: Avesh Khan (India) - 4 for 18 vs South Africa in 2022 Total Sixes in T20I at SCA: 45 Total Fours in T20I at SCA: 129 Most Sixes in T20I at SCA: Rohit Sharma (India) and Colin Munro (New Zealand) - 7 Most Fours in T20I at SCA: Aaron Finch (Australia) - 14 India vs Sri Lanka T20I Head to Head Matches: 28 India Won: 18 Sri Lanka Won: 9 No Result: 1 India Won Batting First: 7 Sri Lanka Won Batting First: 2 India Won Batting Second: 10 Sri Lanka Won Batting Second: 7 India T20I record vs Sri Lanka at Home: Matches - 16, Won - 12, Lost - 3, No Result - 1 India T20I record vs Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka: Matches - 8, Won - 5, Lost - 3 India T20I record vs Sri Lanka in Neutral Venues: Matches - 4, Won - 1, Lost - 3 India T20I Record at SCA: Matches - 4, Won - 3, Lost - 1 Most Runs for India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma - 411 runs in 17 innings Most Runs for Sri Lanka vs India: Dasun Shanaka - 407 runs in 19 innings Most Wickets for India vs Sri Lanka: Yuzvendra Chahal - 21 wickets in 12 matches Most Wickets for Sri Lanka vs India: Dushamanta Chameera - 16 wickets in 15 matches Highest Scorer for India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma - 118 Highest Scorer for Sri Lanka vs India: Kumar Sangakkara - 78 Best Bowling Innings for India vs Sri Lanka: R Ashwin - 4 for 8 Best Bowling Innings for Sri Lanka vs India: Wanindu Hasaranga - 4 for 9 Most Sixes for India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma - 19 Most Sixes for Sri Lanka vs India: Dasun Shanaka - 27 Most Fours for India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma - 37 Most Fours for Sri Lanka: Kumar Sangakkara - 27 India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Dates, Timing and Telecast Info Match Date: Saturday, January 7 Match Start Time: 7 PM IST TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)