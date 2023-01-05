Cricket
India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: SCA Stadium Pitch Report, Stats, Record and Rajkot Weather Forecast

By
SCA Stadium in Rajkot will host India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I
SCA Stadium in Rajkot will host India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I

India will look to bounce back and clinch the series when they clash with Sri Lanka in the third T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday (January 7).

Hardik Pandya-led India defeated Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka by 2 runs in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 3).

However, the visitors bounced back to level the series at 1-1 following 16-run victory over the hosts in a high-scoring 2nd T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday (January 5).

While the hosts will look to seal the series when the action shifts to Rajkot, the visitors will also look to do the same as both teams will look to take some momentum into the three-match ODI series, which starts on January 10.

India and Sri Lanka will clash for the first time at the SCA Stadium. But the hosts have played four T20I matches at the venue, where they have won three and lost. In the most recent outing in Rajkot, India beat South Africa in a T20I last year.

Here is a look at the SCA Stadium Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Rajkot Weather Forecast ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I:

Seating Capacity: 28,000

Boundary Dimensions: The boundaries of this stadium are not large. The average boundary length ranges between 65-70 metres.

Number of matches hosted: 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 4 T20Is

SCA Stadium Pitch Report

The pitches in SCA Stadium are known to be batting friendly producing some high-scoring matches except for the recent T20I encounter between India and South Africa as the visitors registered a lowest total at the venue in international matches. And going by the record in T20 internationals, there is no clear winner at SCA Stadium in Rajkot as teams batting and chasing have both won 2 times each.

Rajkot Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for Saturday (January 7) indicates a warm evening followed by a pleasant weather with max temperature of 28o C and a low of 24o C during the playing hours. There is no threat of rain for the whole day and in the lead up to the match as well. So, expect an uninterrupted match.

Matches: 4

India Won: 3

Visiting Team Won: 1

Matches Won Batting 1st: 2

Matches Won Batting 2nd: 2

Highest Team Total: 202/4 by India vs Australia in 2013

Lowest Team Total: 87 All Out by South Africa vs India in 2022

Average 1st Innings Score: 179

Average 2nd Innings Score: 149

Highest Successful Chase: 202/4 by India vs Australia in 2013

Lowest Total Defended: 196/2 by New Zealand vs India in 2017

Highest Individual Score: Colin Munro (New Zealand) - 109* vs India in 2017

Most Runs: Colin Munro (New Zealand) - 109

Most Wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal (India) - 5

Best Bowling Innings: Avesh Khan (India) - 4 for 18 vs South Africa in 2022

Total Sixes in T20I at SCA: 45

Total Fours in T20I at SCA: 129

Most Sixes in T20I at SCA: Rohit Sharma (India) and Colin Munro (New Zealand) - 7

Most Fours in T20I at SCA: Aaron Finch (Australia) - 14

Matches: 28

India Won: 18

Sri Lanka Won: 9

No Result: 1

India Won Batting First: 7

Sri Lanka Won Batting First: 2

India Won Batting Second: 10

Sri Lanka Won Batting Second: 7

India T20I record vs Sri Lanka at Home: Matches - 16, Won - 12, Lost - 3, No Result - 1

India T20I record vs Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka: Matches - 8, Won - 5, Lost - 3

India T20I record vs Sri Lanka in Neutral Venues: Matches - 4, Won - 1, Lost - 3

India T20I Record at SCA: Matches - 4, Won - 3, Lost - 1

Most Runs for India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma - 411 runs in 17 innings

Most Runs for Sri Lanka vs India: Dasun Shanaka - 407 runs in 19 innings

Most Wickets for India vs Sri Lanka: Yuzvendra Chahal - 21 wickets in 12 matches

Most Wickets for Sri Lanka vs India: Dushamanta Chameera - 16 wickets in 15 matches

Highest Scorer for India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma - 118

Highest Scorer for Sri Lanka vs India: Kumar Sangakkara - 78

Best Bowling Innings for India vs Sri Lanka: R Ashwin - 4 for 8

Best Bowling Innings for Sri Lanka vs India: Wanindu Hasaranga - 4 for 9

Most Sixes for India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma - 19

Most Sixes for Sri Lanka vs India: Dasun Shanaka - 27

Most Fours for India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma - 37

Most Fours for Sri Lanka: Kumar Sangakkara - 27

Match Date: Saturday, January 7

Match Start Time: 7 PM IST

TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)

