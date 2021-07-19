India vs Sri Lanka: Had told everyone in the dressing room that I would hit first ball for six: Ishan Kishan

Before heading out to bat, Kishan announced in the dressing room that he would hit the first ball for a six, irrespective of the bowler and where the ball would be pitched. After opener Prithvi Shaw handed India a blistering start in the chase, Kishan picked up from where Shaw left off, with a six off Dhanajaya de Silva, and the youngster followed it up with a four.

Celebrating his 23rd birthday, the debutant, scored a half-century on his ODI debut. Kishan played a smashing innings of 59 off 42 to help India notch up a comfortable 7-wicket win over hosts Sri Lanka in the first of the three-match ODI series.

Speaking to on bcci.tv to Yuzvendra Chahal, who led the bowling attack earlier with Kuldeep Yadav, Kishan said that he had a fair idea that the surface was not providing enough assistance to the slow bowlers.

"I kept (wickets) for 50 overs and understood that the track didn't have much help for the spinners. So I was determined that wherever the bowler pitches, I would hit him for a six. I had told that to everyone in the dressing room before going out to bat," Kishan said.

Kishan took on the bowlers from the very first ball and hit the Lankan bowlers all round the park. When asked why he was looking to hit every ball out of sight during the initial phase, the Jharkhand keeper-batter said that it was the confidence that he had gained while batting in the nets in the run-up to the series.

"Practice is very important and I was in good touch during the net sessions. The pitch on which we practised, was also of similar nature. So since I was connecting well, I didn't have to do anything different. Just execute it in match situation. No change in game-plan. If I have a ball in my radar, I will hit it," Kishan said.

Kishan made his debut along side Suryakumar Yadav. The youngster, who received his ODI cap from skipper Shikhar Dhawan, said it was a very big occasion. "There can't be a prouder moment than receiving your India cap. I was cherishing it and all my friends in the team also wanted that I get the cap.

"It was a special feeling when my teammates shook hands. Also you know your family is also watching and it's a big occasion for them," Kishan signed off.

After winning the first ODI by seven wickets, the Dhawan-led Indian side is set to take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Tuesday (July 20).

(With inputs from PTI)