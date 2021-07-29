Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka: Navdeep Saini injured; BCCI medical team observes pacer

Colombo, July 29: India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said the BCCI medical team is assessing pacer Navdeep Saini, who injured his shoulder while fielding in the second T20 against Sri Lanka.

Saini, who did not bowl a single over in the game, was taken off the field in the penultimate over of the Sri Lanka innings, when he injured his shoulder while fielding at extra-cover.

With eight of its players in isolation following all-rounder Krunal Pandya's positive COVID-19 test, the depleted Indian team lost by four wickets in the second T20 here on Wednesday (July 28).

"In Navdeep's case, I think the medical team is handling him. We will assess the situation, maybe tonight or in the morning and take a decision accordingly," Mhambrey said in the post-match press conference.

"And I think, once the decision is finalised and conveyed to the selectors and the coach, I think we will go ahead and then if needed we need to make any changes, we will do that," he added.

Put into bat, India were restricted to a modest 132/5 with skipper Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring with a 40. The hosts then chased the target with four wickets in hand and two balls to spare with Dhananjaya de Silva hitting a match-winning unbeaten 40.

The series deciding third T20 will be played at the same venue on Thursday (July 29).

Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 10:21 [IST]
