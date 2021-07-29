India vs Sri Lanka: Navdeep Saini injured; BCCI medical team observes pacer

Saini, who did not bowl a single over in the game, was taken off the field in the penultimate over of the Sri Lanka innings, when he injured his shoulder while fielding at extra-cover.

With eight of its players in isolation following all-rounder Krunal Pandya's positive COVID-19 test, the depleted Indian team lost by four wickets in the second T20 here on Wednesday (July 28).

"In Navdeep's case, I think the medical team is handling him. We will assess the situation, maybe tonight or in the morning and take a decision accordingly," Mhambrey said in the post-match press conference.

"And I think, once the decision is finalised and conveyed to the selectors and the coach, I think we will go ahead and then if needed we need to make any changes, we will do that," he added.

Put into bat, India were restricted to a modest 132/5 with skipper Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring with a 40. The hosts then chased the target with four wickets in hand and two balls to spare with Dhananjaya de Silva hitting a match-winning unbeaten 40.

The series deciding third T20 will be played at the same venue on Thursday (July 29).