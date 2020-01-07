India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: This group of bowlers is a great luxury to have in all formats, says Virat Kohli

Chasing a below-par target of 143, Team India reached home comfortably in 17.3 overs as KL Rahul (45) and Shreyas Iyer (34) played brilliant knocks. Indian bowlers did exceedingly well as they restricted the tourists to a low total as Navdeep Saini (4-0-18-2), Shardul Thakur (4-0-23-3) and Kuldeep Yadav (4-0-38-2) shined.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, As it happened: India trounce Lanka by 7 wickets

Talking about the clinical win Kohli, at the post-match presentation, said, "Very happy (with the win). It was a clinical performance, something we wanted to do as a team. We have gone from strength to strength from the last series. Even though we didn't have Rohit, we had a convincing win, which is a very good sign for the team."

Praising player of the match Navdeep Saini for his impressive bowling performance, Kohli said the Delhi quick is gaining confidence in T20I cricket.

"Navdeep has come into the ODI circuit as well, he is gaining more confidence in T20 cricket. You can really see him letting himself go. When he does that, he can clock those speeds which he did. It's great to see him getting people out with yorkers and bouncers and with pace. It's a really good sign for the team. Really pleased to have Jasprit back in the side. He's bowling with pace again."

Talking about the players for future games, Kohli said, "You'll have to figure out who are the people that are very similar in their bowling skills, and you pick the senior one. I think one guy will be a surprise package going to Australia, someone who can bowl with pace and bounce. Prasidh Krishna has done well in the domestic arena as well. This group of bowlers, it is a great luxury to have in all formats. Looking at the big World Cup, we have enough options."

Praising the spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar for their impressive effort in the game, the captain, who completed 1000 T20I runs as captain, said, "It (spinners selection) was purely based on the number of left-handers they (Sri Lanka) have. Kuldeep takes the ball away so does Washington. It's all about match-ups. If there are more right-handers, Jadeja and Chahal become more lethal. As a captain, you need more than five bowlers in T20 cricket."