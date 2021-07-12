India vs Sri Lanka: Young players will carry their IPL confidence in Sri Lanka series, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Follow The Blues', Bhuvneshwar said the youngsters will carry their IPL confidence in Sri Lanka, "We have good players and they have experience of IPL, they are young but they have experience of IPL, playing T20 for so many years and they have done well for their teams. So, it will be beneficial for the team that they will carry the confidence of IPL and they are young and talented, there is a good mix with the experienced players and this will be a good tour. Young players who have come for their first tour and came after doing well in IPL so if they do well here then it will be great for their confidence."

Bhuvneshwar - who is making his India comeback - thew insight on his recovery journey, and said, "When I was almost recovered, domestic cricket was going on as well. So my focus was to get fit and make a comeback and then I started the preparation for the match. Before the England series, I played domestic cricket, so that it helps me get the required match practice. One shouldn't take things lightly while playing domestic cricket and that kept me motivated to play for India and to stay fit."

Team India will be playing three ODIs and as many T20Is against Sri Lanka in the upcoming series starting July 18 after the camp was hit by COVID-19. The series has been rescheduled to July 18.