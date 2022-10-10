India vs Thailand: Women in Blue bundle out Thai team for 37, win by 9 wickets in Women's Asia Cup

India bundled out Thailand for 37 in 15.1 over at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and then chased the target without batting an eyelid.

In the absence of rested Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, who was playing her 100th T20I for India in this match.

Expect one batter -Nannapat Koncharoenkai (12)- Thailand team departed without getting to double digits. India had already assured a semis berth along with Sri Lanka while Thailand is all but out of reckoning for a place in the last four.

For India, Sneh Rana bagged three while Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma scalped two wickets each.

Put to bat first, Thailand got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Natthakan Chantham in the third over of the innings, leaving Thailand tottering at 13/1.

Chantham's wicket invited Thailand captain Naruemol Chaiwai to the crease. Sneh Rana then gave Thailand back-to-back to major blows as she dismissed Chaiwai and new batter Chanida Sutthiruang in the seventh over of the innings.

In the next over of the innings, Deepti Sharma performed a brilliant runout and sent Nannapat Koncharoenkai back to the pavilion after scoring 12 runs in 19 balls.

Sneh Rana then struck again in the 9th over of the innings as she dismissed Sornnarin Tippoch for just 2 runs.

In the 10th over of the innings, Phannita Maya was dismissed by Rajeshwari Gayakwad after scoring just one run, leaving Thailand tottering at 24/6.

After 10 overs Thailand's score read 25/6. Sneh Rana then dismissed Rosenan Kanoh for zero in the 11th over of the game. Gayakwad then delivered a brilliant bowl as it departed Onnicha Kamchomphu by LBW in the 12th over of the innings.

Meghna Singh took the last wicket to bundle out Thailand for 37 in just 15.1 overs of the innings.