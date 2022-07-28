India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

India had fielded a rather second-rung side in the ODI series under Shikhar Dhawan but in the T20Is they will field a team that is ever so close to the first-choice 11 or squad.

Skipper Rohit Sharma is back along with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabah Pant.

Here we are giving you some essential details like Dream11, Possible playing 11, Fantasy Tips and Match Prediction.

1 Squads India’s squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (not available), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akel Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh. 2 Possible Playing 11 India: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Rishabh Pant / Deepak Hooda, 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Harshal Patel 11 Avesh Khan. West Indies: 1 Brandon King, 2 Shai Hope, 3 Roston Chase, 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Rovman Powell, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Odean Smith, 10 Sheldon Cottrell, 11 Hayden Walsh. 3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction, Team 1: 1 Rohit Sharma 2 Brandon King, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Odean Smith, 11 Avesh Khan. Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik. Dream11 Prediction, Team 2: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Deepak Hooda / Rishabh Pant, 4 Kieron Pollard, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Jason Holder, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Sheldon Cottrell, 10 Harshal Patel, 11 Hayden Walsh. Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Ishan Kishan, Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran. 4 Match Prediction The first T20I between India and the West Indies will offer some intense moments considering the depth and strength of the both the squads. There is nothing much really separate the two teams as well but India are playing in good form and that would make us consider India as the favourites in the first T20I.