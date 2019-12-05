India vs West Indies: 1st T20I: India probable XI for the Hyderabad match

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit had a rather modest series against Bangladesh in Tests and in T20Is. The Mumbai right-hander will be keen to set that record straight with a big series against the West Indies at home and he would like to have a bang start on Friday.

2. KL Rahul

The injury-enforced absence of Shikhar Dhawan will be a blessing for Rahul as he will be eager to cash in on this chance to open the innings with Rohit. Rahul was in good form for Karnataka during the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and that might have boosted his confidence.

3. Virat Kohli

Kohli was on a break from international cricket when India last played the T20Is against Bangladesh. The Indian captain would like to make his return to T20Is with a blast innings at Hyderabad.

4. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas has churned out some impressive performances at No 4 since he got chance in the away series against the West Indies. The Mumbai lad will be keen to cement his place at No 4 with a few more solid efforts.

5. Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey too has been in good fettle both as batsman and captain for Karnataka in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Karnataka emerged winner and Pandey had a massive role in it. He recently got married too and Pandey would be eager to cash in on all these good tidings.

6. Rishabh Pant

This is a crucial series for Pant. The Delhi wicketkeeper batsman has been struggling to hold his own in the white ball formats and Wriddhiman Saha has taken over the Tests too. There is stiff competition for him from the likes of Sanju Samson for the spot of wicketkeeper batsman. Soon, Pant would have to reward management's patience and trust with performances.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

Since the start of the new season with a tour to the West Indies, Jadeja has made his position strong in all formats of the game. He would like to further cement his place in the side with good outings in the series against the West Indies.

8. Washington Sundar

Sundar, the young offie, has been impressive with his composure while operating with new ball in the Power Play segment. His frugal ways have a big role in India winning six T20I matches in a row. He would like to continue his good progress.

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India will Bhuvneshwar Kumar after a while turning out for them after staying away due to injuries. He will be eager to impress the mandarins with a good outing and stay in the mix.

10. Deepak Chahar

Few Indian bowlers have been as impressive as Chahar in recent times in white ball cricket. He has come up with some good, tidy spells and took wickets upfront and also showed progress as a death over bowler. He would be eager to underline his credentials in this series.

11. Yuzvendra Chahal

The leg-spinner was impressive while making his comeback to Indian T20I side in the series against Bangladesh. He bowled beautifully to take wickets in every match without conceding too many runs. He would want to consolidate his position.