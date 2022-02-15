India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Playing 11, Live Telecast, Live Streaming, IST Time Info

India and West Indies will lock horns in three T20Is beginning Wednesday (February 16) and the focus will be on the brand of cricket India play, having witnessed disappointment in T20 World Cup 2021.

After that, India had won the T20I series against New Zealand, but nothing changed in terms of approach so it would be interesting to see whether they try out something different this time.

Last week, KL Rahul and Axar Patel were ruled out of the T20I series, and the selectors had named Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda as replacements.

Virat Kohli recorded scores of 8,18 and 0 in the ODI series and it would be interesting to see how the batter performs in the shortest format.

It is safe to say that Ishan Kishan who recently was acquired by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore would open the batting alongside Rohit in the T20I series in the absence of KL Rahul.

It would be needed to see how the likes of Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer perform in the middle-order.

The management would also like to see what Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar do in this series and this will help them in making a call on who to persist with for the T20 World Cup set to be played in Australia later this year.

Hooda and Venkatesh Iyer can add firepower to the lower-order and it needs to be seen who the management goes with in the first T20I.

Talking about West Indies, the side displayed horrendous batting in the ODI series, but the side recently defeated England 3-2 in the shortest format and they would look to take the form into the series against India.

It needs to be seen whether Kieron Pollard would be available having missed the last two ODIs due to a niggle. If he is indeed unavailable then the Windies have the option of calling in Roston Chase, Darren Bravo or Shai Hope but Chase might get the priority because he can give a spin option too.

Here then we are offering you details like squads, playing 11s of India and West Indies, live telecast and live streaming info. Check out.

Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Playing 11

India: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Ishan Kishan, 3. Virat Kohli, 4. Rishabh Pant (wk), 5. Suryakumar Yadav, 6. Venkatesh Iyer, 7. Deepak Chahar, 8. Shardul Thakur, 9.Mohammed Shami, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard/Roston Chase, Rovaman Powell, Jason Holder, Fabien Allen, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.

Telecast info

Match date: February 16, Wednesday

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar.