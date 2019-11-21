India vs West Indies 2019: India announce T20I, ODI squad for Windies series, Shami makes comeback in T20I, Bhuvi back

On the even of the historic Pink Ball Test, the MSK Prasad-led selection committee met in Kolkata to pick the ODI and T20 squad for the upcoming series. It was expected that vice-captain Rohit Sharma's workload will be taken into account and he might be rest for the upcoming series. But in the team announced on Thursday, Sharma is set to be a part of both the ODI and T20 squad, which will be led by skipper Virat Kohli.

Another player who had been under the scanner for his recent run of poor form was Delhi player Shikhar Dhawan. 34-year-old Dhawan has been struggling for a while now, even in the domestic circuit. Moreover the Delhi player got injured during the Syed Mushtaq Ali game against Maharashtra on Thursday. Though he was taken to the hospital, he is expected to be fit in four to five days. And the selectors have handed him another life-line as he has been picked for both the T20 and ODI squad.

Also, Mohammed Shami, who has been in phenomal form, and has been a force to reckon with in the ongoing Test series, is back in the limited-overs squad. Shami last played a T20I back in 2017 in July. And following his phenomenal run, the selectors have picked him for the ODI as well as T20 squad.

For a while now India has been trying to find the correct combination ahead of the World T20 next year. The selection committee brought in Ravindra Jadeja in place of Krunal Pandya. Khaleel Ahmed has been dropped for the upcoming series, but they kept their faith on Deepak Chahar, who grabbed eyeballs with his hattrick against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, on a positive note, the Indian team will see the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who had been out injured. Kuldeep Yadav too has been named in both the teams. Moreover, underfire Rishabh Pant has been given another chance and he has been named in the squad as well.

The three-match T20I series will begin from December 6, followed by the three-match ODI series.

ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

T20 Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami