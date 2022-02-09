India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul gets run out for 49 in bizarre fashion, enters unwanted club

Rahul - who made his comeback in the match after recovering from COVID-19 - continued his good form with the bat but missed out on a well-deserved half-century. Rahul was amongst several players in India's ODI squad who tested positive for the deadly pandemic just before the start of the three-match ODI series.

He along with fellow cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer was put in isolation at the hotel but all three of them returned negative ahead of the second one-dayer. He was included in the playing XI in place of Ishan Kishan.

The exceedingly talented cricketer from Karnataka scored 49 before a brain fade moment on the pitch cost the right-handed batter his wicket. Rahul - who was batting on 48 - tried to sneak a double and get back to his half-century but fell short of the crease while completing the second run.

Surprisingly, Rahul - who made the call for the second run and his batting partner Suryakumar Yadav responded - stopped momentarily midway through the pitch which proved fatal for the batter. Fielder Akeal Hossain's accurate throw towards the striker's end did further damage as wicketkeeper Shai Hope collected the ball and dislodged the bails in time.

With his dismissal for 49, Rahul thus entered an unwanted club to join the likes of former India coach Ravi Shastri and present coach Rahul Dravid. Rahul became the fifth Indian batter to be dismissed run-out on 49.

Indians run out one short of a fifty in ODIs:

Ravi Shastri

Dinesh Mongia

Mohd Kaif

Rahul Dravid

KL Rahul

Earlier in the match, the visiting captain Nicholas Pooran - in the absence of regular skipper Kieron Pollard - won the toss invited India captain Rohit Sharma to bat first.

The hosts were reeling at 43 for three after a top-order collapse but then Surya forged a crucial 91-run stand with vice-captain Rahul to bring the team back on track.

The elegant Surya, who notched up his second fifty, mixed caution with aggression and hammered five fours in his 83-ball knock, on a track, where batting wasn't easy. He scored 64 and India reached 237/9 in 50 overs.