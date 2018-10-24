India Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, Live Updates: India lose Rohit, Shikhar in powerplay

Visakhapatnam, October 24: India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday (October 24) won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the second one-day international here.
Both India and West Indies have made one change each to their Playing XI. India have replaced Khaleel Ahmed with Kuldeep Yadav while Windies have benched Oshane Thomas to bring in Obed McCoy.
Upbeat after winning the first ODI quite convincingly, Team India would be looking to continue their winning momentum. The tourists looked no match against the hosts once Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli forged the mammoth partnership in Guwahati. The duo is chasing a few personal milestones in this game as well.
The visitors must be aiming to make a comeback and even the series. If captain Kohli adds another 81 runs, he will become the fastest man to 10,000 runs in this format, surpassing the iconic Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar took 259 innings to get there and Kohli has so far batted 204 times.
In Guwahati, India unleashed their batting might as Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma, arguably the two best batsmen in the 50-over game at the moment, smashed big hundreds in quick time. Finishing the game with eight overs to spare was a statement of sorts and another blow to the West Indies' morale.
despite the convincing margin of victory, India will be better off with a bit of frugality from their bowlers at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium. Besides, India are unlikely to get enough opportunities to test their middle-order against this West Indies attack, what with the home team's top three batsmen in the mood to plunder runs. But the lack of enough game-time for their middle-order may not hold India in good stead in the run-up to the World Cup.
Here are the live updates from the match:
100 comes up for the Indians in the 20th over. India - 103/2 after 20 overs. Kohli - 41* Rayudu - 28*
Fewest innings to 4000 ODI runs at home: 78 Kohli 92 Tendulkar 99 Dhoni 103 Dean Jones 109 Jack Kallis 110 R Ponting
50-run partnership between Kohli and Rayudu. India 95/2 after 18 overs. The tourists have maintained some pressure on the Indians though.
After 16 overs, India have reached 81/2. Ashley Nurse and Devendra Bishoo are being operated by Windies skipper Holder to ensure Kohli and Rayudu do not score freely.
Wicket! The tourists went upstairs to review LBW appeal against Dhawan and they were spot on. Dhawan has to depart for 29 as the ball-tracking showed no edge and ticked all three boxes. India lost their 2nd wicket. Ashley Nurse gets a breakthrough. India 40/2 in 8.4 overs
India 30/1 after 6 overs. Not the ideal start the hosts would have hoped for after winning the toss as Rohit departed back to the pavilion cheaply for 4. Onus on Kohli - 5* and Dhawan - 21*.
Kohli gets off the mark with a boundary. He's 77 short of the 10000 run mark now. Will he be able to get there or will the Windies get the better of him today?
Wicket! Rohit Sharma is dismissed for 4 and India have lost their first wicket for 15. He gives a catch to Hetmyer straight towards backward point and Kemar Roach gets the first scalp. India - 15/1 in 3.1 overs.
0,4,4,0,0,2! 10 runs came from that over from Holder and India are 15/0 after 3 overs.
Rohit Sharma hits a boundary down the leg side to get off the mark and India are 4/0 after 1 over.
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are into the middle to start India's innings while Jason Holder starts with the new ball.
WI are the only team to have beaten India at this venue.
India in ODIs in Vizag ADC-VDCA:— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 24, 2018
vs Pak, 2005: Won by 58 runs
vs SL, 2007: Won by seven wkts
vs Aus, 2010: Won by five wkts
vs WI, 2011: Won by five wkts
vs WI, 2013: Lost by two wkts
vs NZ, 2016: Won by 190 runs
vs SL, 2017: Won by eight wkts#INDvWI
Winning toss has favoured the teams at Vizag.
India has won the toss.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 24, 2018
Sides winning the toss have always won here - in the one Test, in the one T20I and in the previous seven ODIs!#IndvWI
Rohit Sharma - the centurion from the previous game - while Shikhar Dhawan - who slammed a ton when he last played at Vizag - will be opening innings for India.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Kuldeep Yadav replaces Khaleel Ahmed in the Playing XI for #TeamIndia#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/FqYIXq3D6m— BCCI (@BCCI) October 24, 2018
Windies Playing XI: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy.
WI XI: K Powell, C Hemraj, S Hope, M Samuels, S Hetmyer, R Powell, J Holder, A Nurse, D Bishoo, K Roach, O McCoy— BCCI (@BCCI) October 24, 2018
Jason Holder: Seems to be a good track. It should hold up for the 100 overs. Looks drier than the last pitch. In a run chase, the batters have to be clinical. But up first, the bowlers will have to do the job. We have one change as Obed McCoy comes in for Oshane Thomas.
Virat Kohli: We are gonna have a bat first. May be it will get slower in the second half. Because of our bowling combination, we want to put up a score on the board.
Toss Update: India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bat first as the surface looks good for batting.
#TeamIndia Captain Virat Kohli wins the toss. Elects to bat first against the Windies in the 2nd ODI at Vizag.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/ZYlUPnBkXG— BCCI (@BCCI) October 24, 2018
