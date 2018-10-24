India Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, Live Updates: India lose Rohit, Shikhar in powerplay

Visakhapatnam, October 24: India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday (October 24) won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the second one-day international here.

Both India and West Indies have made one change each to their Playing XI. India have replaced Khaleel Ahmed with Kuldeep Yadav while Windies have benched Oshane Thomas to bring in Obed McCoy.

Upbeat after winning the first ODI quite convincingly, Team India would be looking to continue their winning momentum. The tourists looked no match against the hosts once Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli forged the mammoth partnership in Guwahati. The duo is chasing a few personal milestones in this game as well.

The visitors must be aiming to make a comeback and even the series. If captain Kohli adds another 81 runs, he will become the fastest man to 10,000 runs in this format, surpassing the iconic Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar took 259 innings to get there and Kohli has so far batted 204 times.

In Guwahati, India unleashed their batting might as Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma, arguably the two best batsmen in the 50-over game at the moment, smashed big hundreds in quick time. Finishing the game with eight overs to spare was a statement of sorts and another blow to the West Indies' morale.

despite the convincing margin of victory, India will be better off with a bit of frugality from their bowlers at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium. Besides, India are unlikely to get enough opportunities to test their middle-order against this West Indies attack, what with the home team's top three batsmen in the mood to plunder runs. But the lack of enough game-time for their middle-order may not hold India in good stead in the run-up to the World Cup.

Here are the live updates from the match: