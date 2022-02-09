India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Player of the Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard, Records and Stats

Playing in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Indian team notched up a crushing 44-run win over West Indies in seal the three-match ODI series.

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Highlights: Prasidh Krishna shines as Rohit Sharma & Co. clinch series

After being asked to bat, the hosts posted 237 for nine. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul top-scored for the Men in Blue as India set of target of 238. On a day when the Indian top-order fell cheaply, Yadav led the way with a 64-run knock. KL Rahul on the other hand missed out on his half-century by one run after being run out.

1

51922

In response, India bowled out the visiting Windies side for 193 in 46 overs. While the hosts put up another clinical display with the ball, Shamarh Brooks top-scored for the Windies as the visitors struggled to put runs on the board.

Prasidh Krishna put up a stellar display with the ball as he pocketed a four-wicket haul, while Shardul thakur picked up wickets.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side, who had won the opening ODI by six wickets, will take on the Windies next on Friday (Feb 11) in the third and final ODI.



India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Post-match presentation highlights:

Player of the match: Prasidh Krisha (4/12)

Losing captain: Nicholas Pooran (WI): We let it slip with the bat. We weren't able to put up partnerships and kept losing wickets. The more cricket we play together, hopefully that helps us. Odean is special. He is still young. With experience, sky is the limit for him.

Winning captain: Rohit Sharma (IND): Winning the series is a good feeling without a doubt. There were some challenges that we had to face today. That partnership between KL Rahul and Surya - that is the maturity we need. We got to a respectable total, which was important. With the ball we were outstanding. The entire unit came together and performed together as a unit. It is important for these guys to bat in those kind of situations. That is when you can judge them. Today's knock will give Surya a lot of confidence. The pitch was not easy. So he batted and did what the team wanted and not what he wants to do. KL too, and that little innings from Hooda in the end. I have been asked to do different things, so this was different. We will get Shikhar back next game, and he needs some game time. It is not always about the results. We want to try a few things with long term in the mind so we don't mind if we lose the odd game in the process. I have not seen that kind of spell in a long long time in India. He bowled with skill, he bowled with pace. All in all a great bowling effort.

Prasidh Krishna: I have been striving to do this for quite some time now. So I am happy it came off and we won the match. Nothing special, I was just looking to hit the good areas. Even when I went to bat it was still seaming so I knew there was something in it for me when we bowled. I wanted to keep it tight, keep it simple, and let the ball do the talking. Be as consistent as possible, bowl straighter lines and bowl good lengths.

Shardul Thakur: Yes there was some tension in the end because you know in day-night games with the dew coming in, anything can happen if one of the batsmen gets some shots in. All the fast bowlers were bowling well, and there was something in the wicket, so the idea was to get wickets whenever we bowled. Even when we batted, they used the short ball very well. There was pace in the pitch so we had to bowl the short ball.