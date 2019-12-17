Cricket
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable XI, TV timing

By
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Preview
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Preview

Visakhapatnam, December 17: India will take on West Indies in the second one-day international here at the ADCA-VCA YS Rajasekhara Reddy Memorial International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (December 18). And for once, India are on equal ground with the opponents at home.

Windies made lightwork of a 280+ target India set in the first ODI at Chennai with the help of a brutal hundred by Shimron Hetmyer and composed fifty by Shai Hope. Can India level the series with a win here or will the Caribbeans run away with a rare series win in India? MyKhel takes a look at match through the preview, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, probable XI etc.

1. Team News - India

1. Team News - India

India will be eager to level the series after rather insipid performance with both bat and ball. Will India change some personnel? It is unlikely that they will wring major changes but the team management might consider bringing in Yuzvendra Chahal to pair with Kuldeep Yadav as Shivam Dube leaked runs in the first match. India have enough batting meat up the order to compensate the loss of an all-rounder. India will take heart from the fifties scored by Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer and will hope that they shore up the middle-order in this match as well. The home side would also like to see a bigger effort from the top three - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli - to reach a total that is beyond the big-hitting West Indians.

2. Team News - West Indies

2. Team News - West Indies

West Indies continued to show fight in this trip to take an early lead in the three-match ODI series. The likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell have competed with India on equal terms and you won't often see that in this part of the world. They will hope for another good, tight team effort to register a rarely-seen series win on these shores.

3. Dream 11 Prediction

3. Dream 11 Prediction

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Shyreas Iyer

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Sheldon Cottrell.

4. Probable XI

4. Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

West Indies: Shai Hope, Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.

5. TV info

5. TV info

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 1.30 PM IST. The live streaming will be on HotStar and you can also follow Live Updates on MyKhel.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 12:44 [IST]
