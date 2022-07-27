India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Updates: Rain stops play; India on 115/1 after 24 overs

After electing to bat first, skipper Dhawan and his opening partner Shubman Gill hit half-centuries to hand India a steady start. The visitors reached 115/1 against hosts Windies in 24 overs, before rain played spoilsport and the covers came on.

Dhawan and Gill both notched up half-centuries to put up an opening stand of 113 off 138 deliveries. For both captain Dhawan and Gill this was their second half-century off the series. Meanwhile for opener Gill, not only was this his second fifty of the series, it was his second ODI fifty as well.

This was the pair’s second hundred plus partnership this ODI series. Dhawan, who hammered 97 in the opening game of the series, hit a 74-ball 58, before Hayden Walsh handed West Indies the breakthrough. Dhawan lost his wicket as he played against the turn to a googly from Walsh and West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran picked up an easy catch at mid-wicket.

The skipper’s innings was studded with seven fours. Meanwhile, Gill brought up his half-century off 60 deliveries, which included three fours and a six.

When rain stopped play, Gill was on 51 off 65, while Shreyas Iyer was on two off six. Though the rain did stop momentarily and the covers were coming off, play didn’t resume as the rain returned. With the rain still steady, the final ODI has started losing overs.

Heading into the match, India have already won the three-match ODI series 2-0. While Dhawan’s side is eyeing a series whitewash, Windies who endured narrow heart-breaking losses in the first two games, will hope to return to winning ways.

Brief Scores: India: 115/1 in 24 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 58, Shubman Gill 51 no, Hayden Walsh 1/30) vs West Indies.