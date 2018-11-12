Cricket

India vs West Indies: 5 key takeaways for hosts from the T20I series

By
India vs West Indies T20I series was largely a lopsided affair
India vs West Indies T20I series was largely a lopsided affair

Bengaluru, November 12: India emerged a comfortable 3-0 win over the West Indies in the T20I series under skipper Rohit Sharma. It was India's last home assignment for some time till the ICC World Cup 2019 and a tour of Australia beckons in the immediate future.

It may be argued that a home series is not an ideal preparation for a tour to Australia where pitches and conditions will be vastly different. So, has this series against Windies yielded any result? MyKhel looks at five takeaways for India from the series.

1. Rohit Sharma’s captaincy/batting

Once again he proved that captaincy sit light on him. Rohit reacted to situations with ease and calmness. All the while, he kept his scoring ways intact, evidenced by the 121 runs at 60.50 (SR: 165.75) with a hundred at Lucknow. India will be hoping for Rohit to continue his streak against Australia.

2. Shikhar Dhawan finding his feet

After a very good outing in the Asia Cup, Dhawan stuttered in the ODIs and T20Is against the Windies. It was not that he was not getting the start but he failed to get a move on after getting off the block in style. Those 30s and 40s have begun to add some pressure on the left-handed opener especially with KL Rahul waiting in the wings. But in the third T20I at Chennai, Dhawan found his range and made a fine 92 to guide India's chase.

3. Rishabh Pant gets runs

After a good start to his Test career, Pant has failed to replicate his success in the white ball version, considered to be his stronghold. His 3 ODIs have so far produced 41 runs with 24 as highest and Pant reached maiden 50 in the limited over formats in the third T20I against the West Indies at Chennai - a fluent 58. It will give him some confidence ahead of the tour of Australia beginning in 10 days time at Brisbane.

4. Kuldeep Yadav to the fore

The chinaman bowler has been exceptional in the two matches he played. Kuldeep took three wickets at a series best economy of 5.6 and the West Indians admitted that they could not read the tweaker well. In Australia too he will have a big role to play.

5. Jasprit Bumrah gaining in strength

Bumrah underlined his status as India's premier pace bowler with another good effort in the T20Is, taking three wickets from two games with an under six run rate. He will be back in action for the T20Is against Australia and India will rely on him a lot to get wickets and stifle run flow.

    Story first published: Monday, November 12, 2018, 12:15 [IST]
