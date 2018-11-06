Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India vs West Indies: 5 players WI like to have in their T20 side

By
West Indies have started their T20I series against India in a disastrous manner
West Indies have started their T20I series against India in a disastrous manner

Bengaluru, November 6: West Indies have been well below par during the entire series against India. The T20I series was expected to bring in a change of fortunes for the West Indies - the current world champions in the format. But the first T20I at Kolkata did not offer any hint of a revival as they crashed to a five-wicket defeat after an abysmal batting effort.

The biggest reason for their slump was the absence of some senior players like Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Andre Russel, Evyn Lewis etc owing to a variety of reasons. MyKhel is using the opportunity to make a wish list of five players (80s and 90s) who could have shone in T20s for the Windies.

1. Viv Richards

1. Viv Richards

He could have been immensely successful in T20s. Even in the ODIs, his career strike-rate exceeded 90 when the norm was 50 or 60. Flatter wickets, meatier bats, shorter boundaries, rules oriented ever more in favour of batsmen and less menacing bowlers in current era would have doubled his impact.

2. Brian Lara

2. Brian Lara

The T20s became a popular brand towards the fag end of his career. He dabbled in the format in the now defunct ICL and tried to enter the IPL through the auction but there was no takers for the Trinidadian left-hander. But we can safely assume that if the shortest format came into existence, Lara would have mastered it because he had a tremendous footwork and wide array of shots.

3. Carl Hooper

3. Carl Hooper

The Guyanese all-rounder could have been an instant hit in T20s. On his day, he could destroy any bowler with a dazzling array of shots and was comfortable taking aerial route too. Hooper was a handy off-spinner and a very good fielder as well. His strike-rate in ODIs was a healthy 76 and took 193 wickets at a good economy of 4.3.

4. Joel Garner

4. Joel Garner

The ‘Big Bird' could have been a priceless addition to T20s. He was miser than Shylock in giving away the runs and had a lethal toe-crushing yorker. At 6'8 he could generate disconcerting bounce and pace off the wicket too. In 98 ODIs, he grabbed 146 wickets at an astounding average of 18.84 and economy was 3.09. In this era, batsmen would have had a tough time getting him away.

5. Curtly Ambrose

5. Curtly Ambrose

Ambrose never played a T20. But his ODI stats - 225 wickets from 176 matches at an economy rate of 3.45 and an awesome strike rate of 41 - tell us that the Antiguan fast bowler could have been lethal in the shortest format too. Apart from pace, Amby had enough variations to keep the batsmen under check.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won the toss and elected to bat.
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 12:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue