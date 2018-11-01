India Vs West Indies, 5th ODI, Live Updates: Jadeja removes Samuels for 24; WI 3 down

Thiruvananthapuram, November 1: Windies captain Jason Holder won his first toss in the series as he opted to bat first in the fifth and final ODI against India at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Thursday (November 1).

India are playing with an unchanged XI while the visitors have made a couple of changes to their side. Ashley Nurse has been ruled out due to injury while out-of-form Chandrapaul Hemraj has been replaced by Oshane Thomas.

Having taken an unassailable 2-1 in the series, India will look to finish the series on a high with a win before moving on to the T20 format while the Windies will be eager to win and level the series. After putting India under pressure with a tie (Visakhapatnam) and a win (Pune), the West Indians withered away in the fourth ODI at Mumbai, losing by a massive 224 runs.

If the visitors win the match it would be a big morale booster for them for they have prevented the Indians from winning their eighth straight bilateral ODI win against them first after that humiliating defeat in England.

In that backdrop, fifth India vs West Indies match will be an interesting affair.

Here are the live updates from the match:

Wicket! Khaleel Ahmed gets his first wicket of the match as he picks the wicket of opener Rovman Powell for 16. Dhawan takes a simple catch as the batsman played a loose shot. Windies are 5 down. Wicket! Jadeja gets the second wicket as Shimron Hetmyer (9) departs LBW. Jadeja had to convince his skipper to go upstairs to review it as Dhoni wasn't sure if the ball pitched in the right area or not. WI - 53/4 after 15.5 overs. Wicket! Ravindra Jadeja has struck for India just when the partnership was getting dangerous for them. Marlon Samuels looked to trying something different but eventually ended up giving a simple catch to Virat Kohli. First wicket for Jadeja and Windies are 36/3 in 11.4 overs. 5th ODI: Jadeja bowls the 10th over and finishes with a maiden. WI - 30/2. Good start for India in the first powerplay but Samuels and Rovman Powell have shown some resilience after losing those two wickets cheaply. Khaleel Ahmed has been brought into the attack in the 9th over and Marlon Samuels welcomes him with a six and a boundary. He is looking to free his arms now as he picks Khaleel early and hits him straight over his head for a maximum. He flicks southpaw towards midwicket for a boundary. Samuels is looking in good touch today. His bat has been mostly silent in this series. 5 overs have been bowled and Windies are 6/2 after Keiran Powell and Shai Hope were dismissed by Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah without scoring. Jasprit Bumrah bowls the second over for India and he gets a wicket on the fourth delivery of his first spell. Shai Hope has been cleaned up for duck. The ball was angled inside and the batsman played it on to the stumps. Windies are 2/2 in 1.4 overs. The Wall inducted to ICC Hall of Fame! Rahul Dravid becomes the 5th Indian to be inducted in the @ICC Hall of Fame. Congratulations to the legend on joining a list of all-time greats across generations. pic.twitter.com/RAyQ8KrtWR — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2018 Wicket! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes in the first over itself as he gets rid of Kieran Powell for duck. Powell edged the outswinging delivery and Dhoni does no mistake with the gloves. WI - 1/1 in 0.4 overs. Kieran Powell and Rovman Powell have opened the innings for Windies and Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with the new ball. Jason Holder: We are gonna bat first. It looks a very good wicket and looks a bit dry as well. Hopefully, we will get some runs on the board and our bowlers would go out there and defend it. We have made two changes. Ashley Nurse is out and Devendra Bishoo comes in and Chanderpaul Hemraj is out and Oshane Thomas comes in. He (Nurse) is ruled out for the entire tour. I wish him well. Hopefully, he can recover quickly for the next tour. I think it it is about consistency. We just need to be more consistent to beat the best teams. We have given glimpses of that in this series. Our batters will have to put runs on the board and the bowlers will have back to them up and support them. Windies (Playing XI): Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah. Windies have made a couple of changes to their side. India captain Virat Kohli is happy to have lost the toss as he wanted to bowl after winning the toss. India are playing with an unchanged side. Virat Kohli: We would have bowled first as well. There would be a lot of dew. It has been overcast for the last few days and there would be something in the wicket. If it is too damp, the spinners will also come into play. We are playing with the same side. West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bat first against India. This is the first toss that Holder has won in this ODI series. Hello and welcome to the live updates of the fifth and final ODI between India in Windies.