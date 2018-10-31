India vs West Indies 5th ODI: Preview, timing, where to watch, team strategy

1. Form guide

INDIA: In the second and third ODIs, India struggled with combination and it reflected in the results too. But a near-full strength India came back roaring in the 4th ODI at the Brabourne Stadium to register a heavy 224-run victory over the Caribbeans. Rohit Sharma, who had somewhat tapered off after a hundred at Guwahati, regained his flow with a majestic 162. While Ambati Rayudu took a big step forward in his quest to cement his place at No 4 with a classy century. Bowlers, particularly left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed, was impressive as a unit.

WEST INDIES: On the other hand, the Caribbeans suddenly have lot to ponder. The Mumbai drubbing might force them to make some changes in the batting line-up with skipper Jason Holder moving up the order.

2. Bhuvi’s form

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return from injury has not been smooth. He has taken 8 wickets from seven matches since returning to India fold in the Asia Cup at Dubai. But his effectiveness has been a notch below its usual level and has struggled to find the right length resulting in him giving runs at a higher average. He will be hoping for an atonement in Kerala.

3. Pitch and conditions

Not much cricket has been played on this ground but the locals say the 22-yard strip has some runs in it. The biggest worry will be the weather in Thiruvananthapuram. The met department has predicted a temperature of 31 degree Celsius and possibility of strong showers in the afternoon. It's a good chance that we may see a truncated match on Thursday.

4. The Greenfield history

Only one match has been played on this ground so far - a rain-hit T20I between India and New Zealand on November 7, 2017 and the home side emerged winners by 6 runs. Cricket buffs in the state will be hoping for rain to stay away.

5. Windies in Kerala

This will be the second time India and West Indies face off in the capital city of Kerala. The first time when they met in the seventh ODI in 1988, the Caribbeans won the match by 9 wickets. But that match was held at the M Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium. India made 239 for 8 riding on a hundred by Kris Srikkanth (101) and a fifty by Mohinder Amarnath (56). But Windies overhauled the target in just 42.5 overs as Phil Simmons (104) and Gordon Greenidge (84 off 76 balls) dominated Indian bowlers.

6. Where to watch

The match will be Live on Star Networks from 1.30 pm onwards. It will also be live streamed at HotStar. And those who have no access to the TV and streaming can follow the match via the Live Blog at MyKhel.