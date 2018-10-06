India vs West Indies: 6 cricketers from 80s, and 90s WI would draft in now

1. Gordon Greenidge

A brooding opener with a withering square cut, Greenidge, who debuted against India at Bengaluru in 1974 had knocks of 93 and 107 in that match which was won by West Indies by 267 runs, made a brilliant pair with Desmond Haynes at the top. And they made runs everywhere against all comers.

2. Viv Richards

King Viv terrorised bowlers around the world with his incandescent strokeplay throughout his career. His swagger and presence were great confidence-booster to that team and the present outfit too would need a powerful figure like him in the middle. And of course, a big knock too.

3. Brian Lara

What to speak about a batsman who has 11953 runs from 131 Tests at 52.88 with 34 hundreds. Brian Charles Lara was a close friend of big scores. He has a triple hundred and a quadruple hundred in Test cricket. While he did not play some of those magical knocks against India as he had done against Australia and England in his pomp, the genius of Lara can spur the team.

1. Malcolm Marshall

The Bajan fast bowler, who passed away at 41 in 1999 after a battle with cancer, was the nightmare of batsmen with his skiddy deliveries and ability to swing. His 376 wickets from 81 Tests at 20.94 and at a strike rate of 46.7 took wickets around the world. The folklore has it that his bouncer took the bat out of Sunil Gavaskar's hands at Kanpur. The next day some newspapers gave the headline: ‘Marshall Law in Kanpur.'

2. Curtly Ambrose

98 Tests. 405 wickets. Avg: 20.99. Strike-Rate: 54.5. Economy: 2.30. Height: 6ft7. Ambrose was a giant in every sense of that word. He tormented Australia (7/1 at Perth) and England (6/24 at Trinidad) throughout his career. India also had some experience of Ambrose's menace when he combined with Ian Bishop and Franklyn Rose at Barbados to crush them in 1999.

3. Courtney Walsh

The first fast bowler to go past 500 wickets in Test cricket, Courtney Walsh was the workhorse of West Indies fast bowling unit. He bowled countless balls for West Indies, 30,019 balls in Tests alone, and Gloucestershire in English county cricket and for Jamaica. But when mood seizes, this gentle giant could demolish the opposition and had a very mean bouncer to rattle the batsmen.