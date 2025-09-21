Did You Know? Mithun Manhas Was Virat Kohli’s First Captain and Later His Coach, Called Him 'Appu' Instead Of Cheeku

Cricket India vs West Indies: BCCI secretary reveals Date for Squad Announcement, Meeting will be..... By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 14:54 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the Indian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies within the next two to three days, confirmed BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

The first Test will begin on October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, followed by the second Test from October 10 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This series will be India's first home campaign under new Test captain Shubman Gill, who recently led the team to a 2-2 draw in the five-match series in England, marking the start of the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.

And Saikia has stated that the squad will be named within a couple of days.

"Selection for the Indian Test team for the upcoming Test series against West Indies will be done on Sept 23 or 24... selection meeting will be online," he was quoted as saying by Times of India.

On the other side, the West Indies have announced their squad with Roston Chase as captain. The squad features the return of experienced batsmen Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze, while left-arm spinner Khary Pierre has been included for the first time.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy noted, "The return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul is to help transform our fortunes at the top of the order given the recent struggles, with Alick Athanaze being added for his strengths and qualities against spin bowling."

India are currently taking part in the Asia Cup and will be commencing their Super 4 journey with a match against Pakistan on Sunday. The top two teams from the stage will advance to Final. Among the current players, the likes of Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and others are expected to be selected for the West Indies tour as well.

West Indies Squad

Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, and Jayden Seales.