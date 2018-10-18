India Vs West Indies: Chance for Ravindra Jadeja to break Kapil Dev's big ODI record

After a spirited show in the last Test match in England, the left-handed batsman grabbed the opportunity with open hands in the ODI set-up as a couple of injuries helped him make a comeback in the limited-overs squad after a long gap.

Jadeja impressed with the bat as well as with the ball in the Asia Cup 2018 by winning the man of the match in his comeback match against arch-rivals Pakistan. Jadeja continued his good show in the remainder of the tournament, which India went on winning.

Later, in the home Test series against West Indies the southpaw slammed his maiden international ton against Windies in the first game at Rajkot. The left-arm spinner also picked up wickets at regular intervals and looked doing better than his spin twin Ravichandran Ashwin in every department.

The all-rounder has been picked up for the 5 ODI series against Windies and if he continues his impressive form with the ball then the Rajkot cricketer can surpass the record of former India captain and one of the greatest all-rounders of all time, Kapil Dev.

Kapil Dev has taken 43 wickets (in 42 matches) against Windies in the 50-over format while Jadeja has picked up 29 wickets from 19 games. If the left-arm spinner manages to take 15 more wickets then he'd surpass Kapil's record.

Second on this list is former India spinner Anil Kumble with 41 scalps while Turbanator Harbhajan Singh has claimed 33 victims against the Windies so far.

Team India, under the leadership of skipper Virat Kohli, will face Windies on December 21 in the first ODI at Guwahati. It will be a day-night match.