Cricket
India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard angers Rohit Sharma with his payback video, spices up rivalry

By
Mumbai, Nov 29: Team India opener Rohit Sharma and West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard have come up with yet another television campaign #FrenemiesAtPlay ahead of the limited-overs series between the two teams.

The cricketers, who are IPL teammates as they play for Mumbai Indians, are taking a dig at each other to build up the excitement ahead of the series. In the first television commercial for Star Sports, India's leading sports broadcaster showed how Rohit greeted Pollard a Happy #Unfriendshipday.

Rohit Sharma now endorses 22 brands, set to earn nearly Rs 75 crore a year

In the first TVC, Rohit left the West Indies limited over's captain stranded in the middle of nowhere with his belongings leaving him confused. #FrenemiesAtPlay focuses on how two friends off the field turn on each other as they begin their cricketing battle of T20s and ODIs.

In the second TVC, the Trinidadian is returning the favour to the India limited-overs' vice-captain by giving him call early in the morning.

Happy #Unfriendshipday says Rohit Sharma to Kieron Pollard

"Good morning, Brohit. Hope you got your 'wake up call' ahead of #INDvWI! 🤙😜#PollardsPayback @ImRo45," tweeted Pollard.

And all the Mumbaikar could do was give an angry look after being woken up early.

Here's the video and the funny conversation between the two:

Rohit and Pollard are close friends because of their long association with Mumbai Indians. Friends are seen turning into rivals, as both Rohit and Pollard prank each other.

The West Indies tour of India will consist of three T20I's and three ODI's starting on December 6 and will be broadcast exclusively on the Star Sports network.

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 17:20 [IST]
