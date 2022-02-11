India vs West Indies ODI Series 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Series, Stats and Records

Shreyas Iyer's responsible 80 coupled with Rishabh Pant's aggressive 56 powered India to a challenging 265 in the inconsequential fixture. The hosts then shot out their opponents for 169 in 37.1 overs as the visitors continued their dismal batting show.

With one eye on the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Indian team management gained plenty of positives from their experiments in the third-match series including the emergence of pacer Prasidh Krishna as the strike bowler. He ended with nine wickets in the series.

Deepak Hooda, who did not play the third ODI, showed promise as a middle-order batter while Suryakumar Yadav showed that he could curb his natural aggressive intent if such a situation arises.

The wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who made a return as a pairing, did not bowl together but did well individually.

The ordinary batting performance of the West Indies batters also made the Indian bowlers' task easier throughout the series. The away team was never in the chase and was blown away by another stellar show of fast bowling.

Pacer Deepak Chahar, playing his first game of the series, struck twice in the fifth over. First, he sent back Brandon King (14), who edged to Suryakumar Yadav in the slip cordon and then on the last ball of the over, removed Shamarh Brooks (0), leaving the visitors at 25/3. West Indies could not recover from thereon.

Earlier, Shreyas and the flamboyant Pant resurrected the India innings with their 110-run stand after India suffered a top-order collapse to be reeling at 42/3.

The duo toyed with the opposition attack even as the southpaw displayed his hard-hitting prowess, striking six fours and a six. After his fifty, Shreyas upped the ante as he and Pant completed their 100-run stand in 112 balls.

Pant too notched up his fifth ODI 50 with a single. But in the 30th over, he perished, giving leggie Hayden Walsh (2/59) his first wicket and Suryakumar Yadav (6) followed suit, as India lost half their side for 164.

But a determined Shreyas played his shots at will before giving a sitter to Darren Bravo at long-off in the 38th over. In his 111-ball knock, he hit nine boundaries.

However, Chahar (38; 4x4; 2x6) and Washington Sundar (33, 2x4; 1x6) played their parts to perfection and forged 53 runs for the seventh wicket. Their knocks propelled India past the 260-run mark.

Here's the full list of award winners and stats:

Player of the match: Shreyas Iyer

Player of the series: Prasidh Krishna

Stats:

Most successive defeats overseas for WI

11 - between 2019-22

9 - between 1999-00

8 - between 2009-10

# 11th win in 13 ODIs in charge for Rohit Sharma - most by an Indian captain surpassing Virat Kohli's 10 wins.

# Only Clive Lloyd, Inzamam-ul-Haq & Misbah-ul-Haq have had more wins at the same point in their captaincy career (12 wins each)

Most wickets for India in first 7 ODIs

18 Prasidh Krishna

16 Ajit Agarkar/Jasprit Bumrah

15 Praveen Kumar

14 Narendra Hirwani/ Zaheer Khan/ R Ashwin