India vs West Indies, ODI Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 100s, Best Bowling, Highest Score

Trinidad, July 19: India will face West Indies in a three-match ODI series later this month at Port of Spain, Trinidad. It is a precursor to the 5-match T20I series.

India and West Indies share a long and storied rivalry in ODI cricket. India’s first big moment in the ODI cricket came when the beat West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final.

Since then these two sides have engaged in some thrilling on-field contests and have fielded some of the best players to have graced the game.

So, ahead of another India vs West Indies ODI series, we are giving a comprehensive stats preview.

India vs WI, Head to Head in ODIs

India vs WI, Head to Head in ODIs

India and the West Indies have played 136 ODIs so far. India have won 67 matches while the Caribbeans have emerged winners in 63 matches. Another 6 matches did not produce a result either ending in a tie or getting abandoned.

2 India vs WI, ODI batting records

2 India vs WI, ODI batting records

Highest total: India: 418/5, Indore, 2011

Lowest total: India: 100, Ahmedabad, 1993

Highest Total: WI: 333/8, J’dpur, 1983

Lowest Total: WI: 104, T’Puram, 2018

Most runs: India: Virat Kohli: 2261 runs

Most runs: WI: Desmond Haynes: 1357 runs

Highest score: India: Virender Sehwag: 219

Highest score: WI: Desmond Haynes: 152

Most 100s: India: Virat Kohli: 9

Most 100s: WI: Chris Gayle: 4

Most Ducks: India: SR Tendulkar: 5

Most Ducks: WI: Chris Gayle: 5

3 India vs WI, ODI bowling records

3 India vs WI, ODI bowling records

Most wickets: India: Courtney Walsh: 44

Most wickets: India: Kapil Dev: 43

Best bowling: India: A Kumble: 6/12

Best bowling: WI: P Patterson: 6/29

Most wickets in series: India: Amit Mishra: 11

Most wickets in series: WI: P Patterson: 17

4 India vs WI, Team records

4 India vs WI, Team records

Most catches: India: Virat Kohli: 23

Most catches: WI: Viv Richards: 26

Highest partnership: India: Rohit Sharma / Virat Kohli: 246

Highest partnership: WI: G Greenidge / V Richards: 221

Most matches: India: M Azharuddin: 43

Most matches: WI: S Chanderpaul: 46

Most matches as captain: India: M Azharuddin: 19

Most matches as captain: WI: V Richards: 20

Comments

