India vs West Indies, ODI Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 100s, Best Bowling, Highest Score

India and West Indies share a long and storied rivalry in ODI cricket. India’s first big moment in the ODI cricket came when the beat West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final.

Since then these two sides have engaged in some thrilling on-field contests and have fielded some of the best players to have graced the game.

So, ahead of another India vs West Indies ODI series, we are giving a comprehensive stats preview.

India vs WI, Head to Head in ODIs India and the West Indies have played 136 ODIs so far. India have won 67 matches while the Caribbeans have emerged winners in 63 matches. Another 6 matches did not produce a result either ending in a tie or getting abandoned. 2 India vs WI, ODI batting records Highest total: India: 418/5, Indore, 2011 Lowest total: India: 100, Ahmedabad, 1993 Highest Total: WI: 333/8, J’dpur, 1983 Lowest Total: WI: 104, T’Puram, 2018 Most runs: India: Virat Kohli: 2261 runs Most runs: WI: Desmond Haynes: 1357 runs Highest score: India: Virender Sehwag: 219 Highest score: WI: Desmond Haynes: 152 Most 100s: India: Virat Kohli: 9 Most 100s: WI: Chris Gayle: 4 Most Ducks: India: SR Tendulkar: 5 Most Ducks: WI: Chris Gayle: 5 3 India vs WI, ODI bowling records Most wickets: India: Courtney Walsh: 44 Most wickets: India: Kapil Dev: 43 Best bowling: India: A Kumble: 6/12 Best bowling: WI: P Patterson: 6/29 Most wickets in series: India: Amit Mishra: 11 Most wickets in series: WI: P Patterson: 17 4 India vs WI, Team records Most catches: India: Virat Kohli: 23 Most catches: WI: Viv Richards: 26 Highest partnership: India: Rohit Sharma / Virat Kohli: 246 Highest partnership: WI: G Greenidge / V Richards: 221 Most matches: India: M Azharuddin: 43 Most matches: WI: S Chanderpaul: 46 Most matches as captain: India: M Azharuddin: 19 Most matches as captain: WI: V Richards: 20