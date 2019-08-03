Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs West Indies: Preparation for T20 World Cup starts now: Kohli

By Pti
kohli

Lauderhill, Aug 3: India's preparation for the next year's T20 World Cup will begin with the three-match series against the West Indies, skipper Virat Kohli said.

India vs West Indies: Ist T20I: Preview, where to watch, timing, live streaming & more

"Yes, our preparation for the T20 World Cup begins now. We have about 25-26 games before that and we need to figure out our best 11 and best 15 based on the conditions. It is a good opportunity for the youngsters to cement their place," said Kohli ahead of the series-opener here on Saturday.

While the likes of Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer have made a comeback to the side, Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini are in line to make their India debut. The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

The last edition was held in India where the hosts were defeated in the semifinals. India are set to play three-match series against South Africa (September), Bangladesh (November), West Indies (December) and Zimbabwe (January 2020) at home.

More VIRAT KOHLI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 15:56 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue