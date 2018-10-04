India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw and other teenage debutantes for India

Sachin Tendulkar – 16 years

The most famous teenage debut ever. The batting legend made his India debut when he was 16 years 205 days. His first match was against Pakistan at Karachi in November 1989 and faced set of brilliant Pakistan fast bowlers. Tendulkar made 15 before getting bowled by another debutante - Waqar Younis.

Parthiv Patel – 17 years

The wicketkeeper batsman made his debut against England in 2002. Famously, then England skipper Nasser Hussain remarked that he thought it was a school kid wandered on to the field. While making his debut at Trent Bridge, Parthiv also became the youngest wicketkeeper to do so in the history of Test cricket.

Dinesh Karthik – 20 years

Karthik's debut was a case of teen replacing teen. On November 4, 2004, Karthik made his debut against Australia in Mumbai. He replaced a 19-year-old Parthiv Patel after the latter's poor season with gloves. In that match, he got several pats on the back for keeping well on a Wankhede pitch that had variable bounce.

Narendra Hirwani – 19 years

The Madhya Pradesh leg-spinner made his debut against the mighty West Indies at Madras (Chennai). Hirwani took eight wickets in each innings (8/61 and 8/75) to finish the match with a haul of 16 for 136. He bettered Bob Massie's figures of 8/137 and it is still the best figures by a debutante.

Harbhajan Singh – 18 years

The off-spinner from Punjab made his Test debut in 1998 against Australia in Bengaluru and since then remained a thorn in the flesh of the Aussies, especially in the 2001 series and harrowed Ricky Ponting throughout that series.

Kapil Dev – 20 years

The ‘Sahiwal Express' donned his India cap against Pakistan at Faisalabad in 1978. He took just a wicket in the drawn match but hit Pakistan opener Sadiq Mohammad on the helmet. It started a new era for Indian pace bowling which till then consisted a few dibbly-dobblers.

Anil Kumble – 19 years

The unorthodox leg-spinner from Karnataka entered the league of Indian cricketers against England at Manchester, the same Test in which Tendulkar made his first Test hundred. Kumble took three wickets in that match.

Yuvraj Singh – 19 years

Unlike others in the list, the dashing left-hander from Punjab made his India debut in the ODIs. His moment came in a rather wild environs of Nairobi against Kenya. He bowled four wicketless overs for 16 runs and did not get a chance to bat as Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Vinod Kambli overpowered Kenya.