India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw in numbers

Mumbai-born Prithvi Shaw was given his chance at the top of the order at the expense of Shikhar Dhawan, who was dropped for the two-match Test series after struggling during the recent tour of England.

The 18-year-old grasped his opportunity with both hands too, racing to his hundred in only 99 balls, the third fastest hundred on debut. Dhawan (85 balls) and West Indian Dwayne Smith (93 balls) are ahead of him in the list. (See the INFOGFX below for all details)

Shaw is the second-youngest Indian to reach three figures in the longest format, Sachin Tendulkar holding that record courtesy of his century against England in 1990 at Manchester at the age of 17 years and 107 days.

Teenage prodigy Shaw made history early in the afternoon session when he punched Keemo Paul through the covers for two to reach the coveted landmark.

Prithvi Shaw, who was a part of India's Test squad in England, displayed his readiness for the big stage when he gathered runs for India 'A' and in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru over the last fortnight.

"Whenever I walk into bat, I am always blank. I do not make any plan. I go blank and play as per the merit of the ball. First, I see the wicket and if the ball is seaming then for two-three overs, I will see how it is going and then I will play my shots.

Since he is on attack mode more often than not, does he worry about getting out? "I am not scared of getting out. If you are doing something rubbish that is a different thing, but I am playing as per the merit of the ball and playing my shots. I like to dominate the bowlers and put them on the back foot, rather than them putting me on the back foot. I just play my game and try to pierce the gaps," he said.