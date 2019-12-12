India Vs West Indies: Records created in Wankhede T20I; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma touch milestones

The 'Maximum City' witnessed the maximum entertainment as the trinity of Rahul (91 off 56 balls), Rohit (71 off 34 balls) and captain Kohli (70 not out off 29 balls) contributed in a total of 240 for 3 which completely took factors like, dew, flat-track out of the equation.

An asking rate of 12 from the start would be Herculean for any team and West Indies could only muster 173 for 8 with Mohammed Shami (2/25 in 4 overs) enjoying a good outing in his first game of the series.

With a cushion of runs on the board, Deepak Chahar (2/20 in 4 overs) was also steady while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/41 in 4 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/45) also got wickets even though they were a bit expensive.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul pummell Windies with imperious batting: Twitterati hail India for outrageous hitting

West Indies were never in contention and 'local man' Kieron Pollard's (68 off 39 balls) five sixes in familiar surroundings was nothing more than a consolation for the visitors. While this is only a bilateral series but the manner of victory taking into context West Indies as a T20 opposition and the swagger with which the hosts defended a total will only help them gain confidence.

Here are a few records that were created during the match:

# There were 16 sixes in the Indian innings that lit up the Mumbai skyline with Rohit hitting five, Rahul four and surprising everyone, 'boundary man' Kohli had seven of them in all.

# Rohit Sharma became the fastest batsman to hit 400 sixes in international matches. The Indian swashbuckler took just 354 games.

# India's record in a three-match bilateral series decider:

Matches - 10.

Won 9

Lost 1 (vs NZ, Hamilton, 2019)

# Most sixes against India in India (T20I):

15 West Indies Hyderabad 2019

12 West Indies Trivandrum 2019

12 West Indies Mumbai Wankhede Stadium*

# Most defeats in T20Is:

61 Sri Lanka/ West Indies

60 Bangladesh

56 New Zealand

55 Pakistan

54 Zimbabwe

# Fastest fifty for Virat Kohli off 21 deliveries.

# Virat Kohli slammed his 24th T20I half-century - most by any batsman.

# Kieron Pollard slammed his fourth T20I half-century with his knock of 68 against India.

# T20I fifties for Pollard

54(26)* v Aus Gros Islet 2012

63(29)* v NZ Lauderhill 2012

58(45) v India Providence 2019

52(33)* v India Mumbai WS 2019

# Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli now have an equal number of runs in T20Is i.e. 2633, and are joint-highest. With his knock of 71 runs in the third T20I, Rohit reached 2633 runs in 104 T20Is. While Kohli now has an equal number of runs in 76 T20Is.