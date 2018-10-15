India vs West Indies: Report card from the Test series

1. Virat Kohli (Runs: 184, Hs: 139; Avg: 92) – 8/10

In the dry heat of Rajkot, Kohli did not let his concentration waver and notched up a hundred that was there to pluck. The opposition did not stretch him but his hurdles were the conditions and the level of desire to get big runs. Kohli mastered both and as a captain too he looked comfortable with aggressive field placings and always on the hunt for wickets.

2. KL Rahul (Runs: 37, Hs: 33*, Avg: 18.50) – 3/10

The opener had a very modest series. After that back-to-the-wall hundred against England at the Oval, Rahul was thought to have turned a corner after a string of low scores. The series against West Indies proved that the demons still exist especially against the balls that came in.

3. Prithvi Shaw (Runs: 237, Hs: 134, Avg: 118.50) – 8/10

This was one of the most-looked-for debuts since Sachin Tendulkar made his teen debut in 1989. Shaw did not disappoint either scoring a hundred in his maiden Test innings. The Mumbai lad was also a safe presence at the forward short leg. And he never looked in awe of Test cricket or about the presence of some star players. He may just need to be a bit more compact in Australia against better set of bowlers but he is certainly on the right path.

4. Cheteshwar Pujara (Runs: 96, Hs: 86; Avg: 48): 6/10

Pujara had a wonderful chance to score a hundred at Rajkot, his home ground, but he squandered it and could not do much in the lone innings he got in Hyderabad. That messed up chance to get a hundred reduced his stock in the series and his chance will now only come at Adelaide against Australia.

5. Ajinkya Rahane (Runs: 121; Hs: 80; Avg: 60.50) – 7/10

Rahane did not get a hundred perishing in the 80s like Pujara, but he showed stubbornness to bail India out of a potentially tricky 162/4 at Hyderabad stitching together a big stand with Rishabh Pant. The fight and focus earned him an additional mark.

6. Rishabh Pant (Runs: 184; Hs: 92; Avg: 92) – 6/10

He had two chances to make hundred and on both occasions he fell on 92. He should take a leaf out of Kohli's book about not missing an opportunity to score a hundred. But he looked a bit more assured and less jumpy behind the stumps. Overall, it's satisfactory but those two missed centuries will haunt him.

7. R Ashwin (Wickets: 9; Best: 4/37) – 6.5/10

India's premier spinner in Test cricket was not at his brilliant best always but it was not needed against the West Indies. He did just enough to keep the Windies batsmen on the hooks. But on occasions, Ashwin displayed his variations, perhaps just to amuse himself and spectators. He had missed the Oval Test against England with a hip injury and there was no trace of it.

8. Ravindra Jadeja (Runs: 100; Avg: 100, Hs: 100; Wkts: 7. Best: 3/12) – 8/10

Jadeja was in his elements. He registered his maiden Test hundred and his accurate left-arm spin was hard to crack for the West India batsmen. His economy rate of 2.71 was the best among the Indian bowlers. And as expected of him, Jadeja was excellent on the field too. A hugely satisfying series for him.

9. Umesh Yadav (Wickets: 11; Best: 6/88) – 8/10

Umesh Yadav featured in the XI as Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma were not there for varied reasons. But he exploited the opportunity to the hilt to return with a 10-wicket haul in Hyderabad, where the pitch offered next to nothing for pacemen. Umesh provide a wonderful back-up option to the big boys.

10. Kuldeep Yadav (Wickets: 10: Best: 5/57) – 7/10

After his colourless debut against England at Lord's, Kuldeep looked all the more comfortable with Test cricket, longer spells and using the red ball. Of course, he bagged his maiden Test fifer too. However, he will have to keep an eye on the economy rate, 3.77 was the highest among the Indian bowlers.

11. Mohammad Shami (Wickets: 2; Best: 2/22) – 5/10

The right-arm pacer played only one match at Rajkot. He looked sharp in the first innings bagging two wickets and bowled just three overs in the second essay. He got a much-needed rest at Hyderabad and that will keep him fresh for one-dayers and Australia.

12. Shardul Thakur (1.4 overs – 9 runs) – 1/10

The Mumbai pacer could bowl just 1.4 overs as he walked off with a groin injury. It marred his Test debut and rest assured he would not feature in Indian Test side for some time - a combined effect of his recuperation and the return of Ishant, Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah and Shami.