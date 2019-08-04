Cricket
India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma breaks Chris Gayle’s record

By
rohit

Bengaluru, Aug 3: Rohit Sharma, who was in rampaging form in the recently concluded Cricket World Cup, broke 'Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle’s record en route to his quickfire knock in the second T20 International (T20I) against West Indies in Florida on Sunday.

When the teams met in the first T20 on Saturday, Rohit needed four sixes to break Gayle’s record. In the first game Rohit was dismissed for just 24 and managed to hit just two sixes.

Rohit broke Gayle’s record of maximum sixes in T20Is during the second game of the three-match series.

On Sunday, Rohit scored a quickfire 67 off 51. His innings was studded with six 4s and three 6s. With this Rohit added a new record to his name and topple the West Indian. Rohit now leads the charts with a total of 107 sixes. Also, in the second T20, Rohit brought up his 17th T20I half century.

Gayle is second on the list with 105 maximums to his name, while New Zealand’s Martin Guptill is placed third with 103 sixes to his name.

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led team India set a target of 167 for the loss of five wickets on Sunday. India have won the first T20I on Saturday, and a win on Sunday will ensure a series victory.

Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 21:56 [IST]
