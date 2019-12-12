India vs West Indies: Sourav Ganguly hails Virat Kohli-led Team India for 'fearless batting' in Mumbai T20I

Ganguly, the former India captain, lauded the Men In Blue for putting up a "fearless batting" performance and claimed the players in this team do not play for their place but to win.

"Not many expected India to lose a series... win was not a surprise... what will stand out is the fearless batting which all will see in T20 now ..play without fear... no one plays for his place but plays to win .. well-done India," Ganguly tweeted.

Not many expected india to lose a series .. win was not a surprise .. what will stand out is the fearless batting which all will see in T20 now ..play without fear .. no one plays for his place but plays to win ..well done india @BCCI @imVkohli @JayShah @ImRo45 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 11, 2019

Batting first, the troika of KL Rahul (91 off 56 balls), Rohit Sharma (71 off 34 balls) and captain Virat Kohli (70 not out off 29 balls) were prime contributors in a total of 240 for 3 which completely took factors like dew and flat track out of equation against an explosive West Indian team.

The 'Maximum City' witnessed the maximum entertainment as the Indian top-order completely took factors like dew, flat-track out of the equation with their imperious hitting skills.

An asking rate of 12 from the start would be Herculean for any team and West Indies could only muster 173 for 8 with Mohammed Shami (2/25 in 4 overs) enjoying a good outing in his first game of the series.

The home team had lost the second T20 in Thiruvananthapuram after posting 170, which the visitors chased down effortlessly with nine deliveries to spare. Kohli had then spoken about the need to post big totals while batting first.

